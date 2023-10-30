The Finnish Immigration Service has announced significant updates in its services for unaccompanied minor immigrants and external healthcare services, marking a proactive step towards enhancing Finland's immigration system. The recent tendering process saw the establishment of new group homes for minors and the procurement of specialized healthcare services.

New Safe Havens for Unaccompanied Minors

The Immigration Service's recent initiative focuses on group homes, specifically designed for unaccompanied minors seeking refuge in Finland. These homes, slated to commence operation in November 2023, offer a nurturing and safe environment for up to 21 children each. This move comes as part of the government's ongoing efforts to ensure the well-being and protection of children arriving in Finland without their families.

The service's procurement, estimated at EUR 210 million over four years, includes new facilities in 15 different areas. The competitive tendering, managed in collaboration with Hansel - Finland’s central purchasing body, ensures a diverse range of service providers and cost-efficient operation, according to Elina Nurmi, Director of the Reception Unit. The awarded contracts are set to remain in effect indefinitely, ensuring long-term support and stability for the minors.

Comprehensive Healthcare Services

Parallel to the group homes, the Finnish Immigration Service has also rolled out an expansive plan for healthcare services. These services, vital for the well-being of immigrants outside reception centres and detention units, have been awarded to Suomen Terveystalo Oy, Finland's largest private healthcare provider. This contract, excluding the Åland Islands, begins on November 1, 2023, and includes general practitioner services and various medical examinations.

Nationwide Impact

With approximately 42,464 people registered in Finland's reception system, the new initiatives highlight Finland's commitment to providing comprehensive support for immigrants. This broad range of services, from basic accommodation to specialized healthcare, is critical, especially considering the significant proportion of Ukrainian refugees.

Finland's existing infrastructure for immigrant support includes 96 reception centres and service points, along with 14 group homes. These centers are strategically managed by various organizations, including NGOs, municipalities, and private entities, under the supervision and direction of the Finnish Immigration Service.

Looking Forward

The Finnish Immigration Service's latest efforts reflect its dedication to improving the lives of immigrants, particularly vulnerable minors. By providing secure housing and quality healthcare, Finland continues to position itself as a supportive and welcoming destination for those in need. This development not only benefits the individuals directly affected but also contributes positively to the broader social and humanitarian landscape of Finland.

HT