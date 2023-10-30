Recent research indicates a downward trend in regular alcohol consumption among Finns, yet patterns of heavy drinking persist in certain demographics. According to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL)'s Drinking Habits Study, regular alcohol use has decreased as Finland enters the 2020s. The proportion of men who drink weekly or more often dropped from 52% to 48%, and from 29% to 22% among women, between 2016 and 2023.

The study, conducted roughly every eight years since 1968, offers a long-term view of the Finnish relationship with alcohol. "The decline in alcohol consumption is a positive sign for public health and wellbeing. However, it’s crucial to continue supporting this trend with alcohol policies that limit availability and consumption, such as maintaining the current alcohol content limits in retail stores and high taxation," said Pia Mäkelä, research professor at THL.

Men aged 55 to 69 emerge as the most frequent alcohol consumers, with 62% of them drinking at least weekly, and 11% four times a week or more. Interestingly, the proportion of teetotalers remained stable between 2016 and 2023, hovering around 10% for men and 14% for women. "Teetotalism's decline halted in the early 2000s, with a slight uptick, particularly among women and those under 55. The increase in sobriety was more pronounced before 2016 than after," explained Janne Härkönen, a specialist researcher at THL.

Despite the general decline in alcohol use, regular binge drinking remained almost as common in 2023 as in 2016. In 2023, 21% of respondents reported consuming six or more alcoholic beverages at least once a month, a slight decrease from 22% in 2016. "While binge drinking has decreased among 20 to 34-year-olds, it may have increased among middle-aged men," Mäkelä noted.

Traditionally, binge drinking has been most prevalent among young adults aged 20 to 34, but the gender differences in consuming six alcohol units at a time have almost vanished for men and narrowed for women. Excessive binge drinking, defined as consuming at least 13 alcohol units in one session, also declined across age groups, but remained highest among 20 to 34-year-olds in 2023. Forty-one percent of men in this age group reported such heavy drinking at least once in the past year.

Mäkelä points out, "Alcohol use among young adults often relates to social interaction and partying, and they may not fully consider the consequences of heavy drinking."

The study also indicates a slight decrease in risky alcohol consumption, with 15% of men and 9% of women exceeding moderate risk thresholds in 2023, compared to 18% and 11%, respectively, in 2016. The moderate risk consumption limit, as per the Finnish Current Care Guidelines, is defined as over 14 units per week for men and over 7 for women.

The higher incidence of drinking among men also translates to more alcohol-related problems, including health issues and difficulties at home or in relationships.

THL emphasizes the need for continued measures to reduce and prevent alcohol-related harm, considering the diverse patterns of long-term risky use and binge drinking among different population groups. The findings align with THL's Autumn 2022 "Healthy Finland" postal survey, further confirming the trend of declining regular alcohol use in Finland.

HT