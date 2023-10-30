The recently published Fall 2023 E-Commerce Index by Posti provides insights into the evolving trends and patterns of online consumer behavior in Finland.

In 2023, the Finnish e-commerce sector has seen a modest but notable growth, with pharmacy items and cosmetics leading the way, as reported in Posti's latest E-Commerce Index. Amidst economic uncertainties and changing consumer preferences post-pandemic, these sectors stand out as the success stories in an otherwise cautious online shopping environment.

This index, a result of continuous monitoring of Posti's e-commerce deliveries and consumer activities, highlights the nuanced shifts in the industry.

Kaj Kulp, Vice President of Posti, observes, "2023 has been a period of adjustment in e-commerce, mirroring the broader economic ambivalence affecting Finnish consumer spending habits. Despite a collective pivot towards enjoying previously missed services in this post-pandemic era, our data indicates a sustained, if cautious, growth trajectory for online retail."

Within the product categories, pharmacies and beauty products have emerged as the top performers, witnessing a 2.3% increase in demand from January through September. This contrasts with the notable decrease in demand for home-related goods like furniture and electronics. The shift reflects a combination of economic caution and a saturation effect following the surge in home-focused spending during the pandemic.

Another emerging trend in Finnish e-commerce is the rise of recommerce, or the resale of secondhand goods online. Posti's Sustainable Business Survey 2023 reveals that over a third of Finns engage in peer-to-peer e-commerce transactions multiple times yearly. On Tori, Finland's largest marketplace, listings surged by 14% in August year-over-year, underscoring the growing appeal of sustainable shopping practices.

Looking ahead, e-commerce businesses are gearing up for the critical end-of-the-year peak season. This period traditionally sees a spike in demand, posing both challenges and opportunities for online retailers. "The peak season is crucial, often determining the resilience and scalability of online stores. Historically, we've seen parcel volumes jump by about 35% during November and December compared to the yearly average. At Posti, our focus is on bolstering online stores during this busy period, ensuring customer commitments are met efficiently," explains Kulp.

Posti’s E-Commerce Index continues to track these evolving trends, offering vital insights into the Finnish online shopping landscape. The latest report is available at Posti's website, offering a comprehensive view of the sector's performance and future outlook.

HT