The fast-food chain Hesburger, known for its delicious French fries, produces about 420 tons of used cooking oil annually from its numerous outlets in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Hesburger and Neste , two renowned Finnish companies, have exemplified groundbreaking circular economy cooperation over the past two years, turning used French fry cooking oil into renewable diesel fuel. This initiative not only demonstrates responsible corporate behavior but also underscores a shift towards more sustainable business practices.

This oil, once a waste product, is now collected and repurposed into high-quality Neste MY Renewable Diesel™, used in Hesburger's own logistics fleet. These trucks, responsible for transporting raw materials and other goods to Hesburger restaurants, have cumulatively traveled over one million kilometers powered by this sustainable fuel.

Jari Vuoti, Deputy CEO of Hesburger, expressed pride in this achievement: "When people fuel their cars, it's inspiring to think that the journey is partly made possible by the oil used to cook French fries. This reflects our commitment to tangible sustainability actions."

By using Neste MY Renewable Diesel™, Hesburger's fleet has reportedly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by an average of 90% compared to traditional diesel, aligning with broader environmental goals. Since October 2021, the majority of Hesburger's logistics operations in Finland have switched to this renewable diesel, amounting to approximately 175,000 liters annually.

Kirsi Liira from Neste's Marketing & Services division highlighted the broader implications of such partnerships: "Our aim is to assist clients in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030, using renewable solutions and circular economy approaches. The transformation of French fry oil into renewable diesel is a prime example of how waste and residue can be effectively utilized. Collaborations like this with Hesburger are crucial in accelerating the shift towards carbon neutrality, meeting not only our emission targets but also responding to stakeholder expectations for sustainability."

This collaboration between Hesburger and Neste demonstrates the potential of circular economy solutions in making substantial environmental impacts while supporting business operations, illustrating a successful model for other corporations aiming to enhance their sustainability practices.

