A comprehensive study by E2 Research reveals a striking divide in perceptions of fairness within Finnish society, particularly among women and those in lower socioeconomic positions. According to the study, only 46% of women believe that Finnish society treats people like them fairly. This sentiment of unfairness is echoed among individuals with lower incomes, the less educated, and the unemployed.

Income and Education Impact Perceptions of Fairness

The research, which included responses from various demographics across Finland, indicates that personal income significantly influences perceptions of fairness. Among those earning less than €1,600 monthly, only 37% feel the society is fair to them, compared to a majority in the middle and higher income brackets.

Women's Burden in Finnish Society

Women's experiences of unfairness may stem from personal and societal pressures. In Finland, women predominantly shoulder domestic and caregiving responsibilities. Additionally, they bear a considerable burden in professional sectors like healthcare and elderly services—areas that have emerged as major concerns in the Finnish society.

The Struggle of Many Finns

The study also finds that while about 70% of Finns believe their daily efforts are fruitful, an alarming 19%—roughly 800,000 individuals—perceive their personal resources as weak rather than strong. "This is a significant societal and human issue in an aging Finland," emphasizes Ville Pitkänen from E2 Research.

Top Concerns: Cost of Living and Healthcare

Top worries among Finns include rising living costs (68%), healthcare (64%), elderly care (60%), mental health issues (58%), and the wellbeing of the youth (53%). Concerns about safety, Russia's military threat, and climate change also feature prominently. Eriarvoistuminen, or growing inequality, is particularly troubling to the low-income groups.

Confidence in Society with a Desire for Strong Leadership

Despite these challenges, a notable majority (70%) still trust Finnish society's capacity to resolve these issues. This trust is more prevalent among older generations and those with stronger socioeconomic statuses. Interestingly, a vast majority (79%) express a desire for strong political leadership. The public also expects more corporate leaders to actively engage in societal issues.

Political Discussion and Anger

Political discussions evoke feelings of anger in about 33% of the Finnish population, with this sentiment being more common among those under 45, the unemployed, and those struggling financially.

The findings from E2 Research highlight a nuanced landscape of societal perceptions in Finland, pointing to critical areas needing attention and a strong call for more assertive leadership at various levels.

