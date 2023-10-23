Aaltola on Friday told Journalisti, a magazine published by the Union of Journalists in Finland, that his claim is based on discussions he has had with advertising sales directors from different media companies.

PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL Mika Aaltola has raised eyebrows by claiming that media could provide more visibility to candidates that purchase advertisement space.

“Media are calling to ask if we have the resources to buy ad space. They’re pretty clearly bringing up that it’d also bring other visibility in the paper or on the channel. Of course [it isn’t done] explicitly but by hinting that this kind of coupling is possible,” he said, declining to specify which outlets have made such approaches.

“I’d rather not say. It’d immediately cause more negative publicity.”

Eero Hyvönen, the chairperson of the Council for Mass Media in Finland (JSN), on Sunday said the claim sounds outrageous.

“I truly hope that Aaltola contacts the management of the media company in question and tells that he understood that he has been offered journalistic publicity in exchange [for advertisement space purchases],” he stated to STT. “If Aaltola refuses to publicly reveal which company he’s talking about, that’s the only way to tackle this completely unethical activity.”

The approaches described by the presidential hopeful are in violation of journalistic guidelines in Finland. The guidelines state that editorial teams must not surrender the power to make decisions about editorial content to any party outside the editorial office and stipulates that a clear demarcation remain between advertising and editorial content.

Hyvönen stressed to the news agency that looking into the allegations is important even if there is no evidence to suggest an effect on editorial decisions because the impression alone of a link between ad space purchases and positive coverage erodes trust in the independence of journalism.

Journalisti interviewed Aaltola about allegations he made against the media in his newly published book.

He for example labelled critical reports as election interference, accused the media of intolerance to people who challenge the “status quo” and told that he received threats from journalists after announcing he is considering running for presidency. Media, he wrote, is not a watchdog on power but a gatekeeper of the political establishment.

Journalisti wrote that he declined to both provide clear evidence to support his claims and answer many follow-up questions throughout the interview.

Although such tactics – taking broad swipes at the media at large and undermining its credibility by hinting at unfairness ad untrustworthiness – appears to be torn from the populist playbook, Aaltola rejected the comparison to populist politicians.

“I don’t push around the media,” he retorted. “[My comments] aren’t accusations. They’re more like ruminations of how things could be.”

He also underscored the diary-like structure of his book, explaining that the entries are intended to cast light on his concerns, feelings and observations in a particular time.

Yet, he has continued to repeat the remarks in media interviews, reminded Journalisti.

Aaltola, whose public profile has been boosted by his role as a commentator on Russia’s war in Ukraine, has been on campaign leave from his role as director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs since August. He has sought to market himself as the kind of breath of fresh air that is required in current times of change.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT