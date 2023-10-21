In a heartwarming celebration of the special bond between humans and dogs, the Finnish Kennel Club, is set to award 22 courageous canines with the 'Sankarikoira' title, or 'Hero Dog' honor, this year. Additionally, 17 other exceptional dogs will receive honorary mentions for their remarkable deeds. The Hero Dog title is a prestigious accolade given to dogs that have played a significant role in saving one or multiple human lives.

This year's list of heroic dogs includes a diverse range of breeds. Among the awardees are a labrador retriever named Alma, a Czech shepherd also named Alma, and a rottweiler called Vilma. The exploits of these dogs vary from sensing health emergencies to finding individuals in distress.

One such story is that of Dobermann Jedi. When Jedi's owner's partner experienced a dangerous dip in blood sugar levels, Jedi's persistent nudging alerted them, potentially preventing a tragic outcome. Similarly, Shetland sheepdog Lara, even at a young age, signaled her temporary caretaker about a life-threatening situation when the latter's husband had critically low blood sugar.

On a different note, a mixed-breed dog named Lenni became a savior for a memory-impaired elderly individual. Lenni detected the senior, who had wandered out into the cold with insufficient clothing, and promptly alerted their owner.

It's not just health emergencies where these dogs have showcased their valor. Several have also played crucial roles in locating missing or injured individuals. Labrador retriever Alma, for instance, discovered a person lying in the snow during a chilly winter walk, and Czech shepherd Alma alerted her owner to an individual who had fallen and lost consciousness due to a head injury.

Another heartening incident involves a golden retriever named Peppi, who was trained for search and rescue. When called upon to locate a missing elderly person as nightfall approached and temperatures dropped, Peppi successfully located the individual in a critical state.

The Finnish Kennel Club has been recognizing the heroic acts of dogs since the 1970s, but the formal title of 'Hero Dog' was first introduced in 1997. It's now a registered trademark of the Kennel Club, underscoring its significance in the canine community.

The award ceremony, scheduled for December, will be a significant highlight of the Dog Show in Helsinki. Agria Animal Insurance, a partner of the Kennel Club, will also be participating in the event.

The inspiring tales of these dogs not only emphasize the unparalleled connection between dogs and humans but also remind us of the limitless potential of our furry friends when it comes to compassion and action.

