The cuts in public spending were regarded as necessary by 44 per cent and unnecessary by 43 per cent of the poll respondents, with support for the cuts high especially among supporters of the two largest ruling parties, the National Coalition and Finns Party.

THE FINNISH PUBLIC is divided on the spending cuts laid out by the government of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP), reveals a survey commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

The majority of the parties’ supporters also estimated that the government should make further cuts in public spending.

Targeting a number of social security benefits, the cuts were deemed just by only 20 per cent and unjust by almost 70 per cent of the respondents. Also most Finns Party supporters gauged that the cuts are not just.

Opposition parties have criticised the government particularly for relaxing the tax burden of high-income earners at the same time as social security benefits are being cut.

Finns, the survey shows, are also divided about the government’s decision not to freeze the cost of living-based increases in pensions, with 44 per cent of the respondents approving of and 39 per cent disapproving of the decision.

Kantar Public interviewed 1,017 people for the survey on 6–12 October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT