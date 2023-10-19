Finland , known for its rich musical heritage, has witnessed a significant shift in its acceptance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music over the past few years. According to a recent study titled "Listening to music in Finland 2023", conducted by Teosto and Music Producers – IFPI Finland ry, the once skeptical Finnish audience seems to have warmed up to AI's role in music creation and presentation.

A few years back, AI's encroachment into the musical realm met resistance from Finns. However, the 2023 study reveals a softer stance, likely owing to AI's rapid progression in various sectors of daily life. But while technology may be making inroads, the human touch remains irreplaceable for many. Kari Tervonen from Omnicom Media Group, who led the study, remarked, "Even though AI has made strides, our findings show that Finns still champion the human factor in music."

Interestingly, the nation stands divided on the future of AI-driven music. While 37% don't foresee a surge in AI's role, almost a third believe its involvement will only grow. Most notably, 64% of all respondents and 46% of those aged between 13-25 opine that genuine music is exclusively human-made and performed. Over half voiced concerns regarding the livelihood of human artists in an AI-dominated industry. Yet, for those who play musical instruments, a significant 40% expressed interest in harnessing AI to reshape music.

The trend of AI reimagining songs is not just theoretical. Early in 2023, TikTok saw a wave where AI remodeled renowned tracks using vocals imitating other famous artists. This AI imitation trend became a staple, with Finnish content creators eagerly jumping onboard. When quizzed about their dream AI-music mashups, Finns' suggestions were both hilarious and intriguing. Some wanted a blend of local legend Irwin Goodman with the iconic British band Genesis, while others sought more intuitive combos like "Jimi Hendrix's rendition of 'Layla'."

Despite AI's growing prevalence, its interpretations remain somewhat basic in nuances, leaving the future of this trend a matter of speculation. "Determining the extent of AI's future impact remains a challenge," concludes Tervonen. As the world of AI and music intertwines in Finland, it will be fascinating to see how this harmonious relationship evolves.

