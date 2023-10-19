For generations , the hiking trail from Hetta to Pallas in the Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park has remained a favored destination. Now, with the launch of a fresh trekking guide accompanied by a waterproof outdoor map, newcomers and experienced trekkers alike have a comprehensive tool to make their journey more enriching.

Well-marked, the trail is dotted with several wilderness huts, offering shelter for travelers.

Published this October by Tapio Karttakeskus, the guidebook delves into the region's natural beauty, rich history, and diverse fauna. Not only does it provide detailed guidance for planning a trek, but it also offers tangible tips, including essential gear checklists, especially beneficial for those setting out on their maiden voyage. Beyond the primary trail, the guide highlights various attractions and day-trip destinations in the Hetta and Pallas regions. Some of these are marked routes, while others are personal recommendations from the author.

Laura Hakulinen, the book's author, moved to the vicinity of Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park from the south four years ago. Since then, she's been endlessly captivated by Lapland's wilderness. "The vast expanse of the tundra, contrasted with its intricate details, renders it uniquely fascinating," shares Hakulinen. She further adds, "Each of the eight seasons in Tunturi-Lapland brings its distinctive charm. The Hetta–Pallas trail and the majestic mountain ranges look profoundly different with each season."

She describes the present moment as the onset of the early winter snows. "The mountains fall silent, and frost delicately adorns twigs and branches, just before the snow blankets the ground."

Bundled with the guidebook is a separately folded outdoor map. This waterproof map not only marks the Hetta–Pallas trail but also other trekking routes and points of interest detailed in the book.

Guidebook Features:

Detailed trail descriptions

Services and attractions for trekkers

Tips and photographs

Outdoor Map Features:

Waterproof

Trails and points of interest

Comprehensive area map at a 1:50,000 scale and detailed maps of Hetta and Pallas at a 1:25,000 scale

HT