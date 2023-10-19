Recent data from THL's School Health Survey indicates a troubling increase in violence directed at children by guardians or responsible adults in Helsinki. Disturbingly, approximately one in five fourth and fifth-grade boys have experienced physical violence within the last year. Close to half of the girls in the eighth and ninth grades have suffered emotional abuse from their caregivers.

Moreover, in 2022, over 8% of Helsinki residents aged 20-64 experienced domestic violence, and this figure rises to over 4% for those aged 65 and above, with women being more frequently victimized than men.

Domestic violence refers to violence perpetrated by someone with whom the victim has, or had, an intimate relationship. It isn't confined merely to physical violence; it can also manifest as emotional, sexual, or financial abuse. The ramifications of such violence are severe and enduring.

In response to this pressing issue, Helsinki has initiated a campaign to combat domestic violence and to communicate avenues for assistance for both victims and perpetrators. The campaign aims to help individuals recognize different forms of domestic violence, advocate everyone's right to personal inviolability and a safe life, and inform about the available help options.

Targeted at children and young adults, the campaign conveys five key messages based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Drawing inspiration from the social media "put a finger down" trend, the campaign encourages youngsters to speak out if they or someone they know has been a victim of violence. This campaign is a continuation of a previous effort launched in 2022 and has been expanded this year to also address adults, enabling them to introspect on their behaviors and understand the thresholds of violent conduct. A core message of the campaign is that shame should never be a barrier to seeking help, and support is available for both victims and perpetrators.

The campaign will be visible on social media, outdoor advertising, and also within Helsinki's education, cultural, leisure, social, and health services facilities.

Produced by the City of Helsinki in close collaboration with sector organizations and stakeholders, several associations and services are participating, including the Shelter and Safety Home Union's Online Safe House, OnksOK service, Föräldrachatten, Helsinki Church Family Counseling, Loisto settlement ry, and many more.

Titled "Even a Loved One Can Hurt," the campaign will officially launch on 23rd October 2023.

For guidance on seeking help regarding domestic violence, residents can visit: hel.fi/viisisormea.

HT