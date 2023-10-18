Mikael Pentikäinen , CEO of Suomen Yrittäjät, highlighted the increasing popularity of using vacation homes as remote workstations.

The appeal of remote work shows no signs of waning, especially among those aged 30-54, professionals in administrative roles, and those in organizational and governmental positions, according to a recent survey by Työelämägallup. The trend is so strong that nearly half of the respondents expressed willingness to switch jobs if remote work was not an option.

"Almost one-third of the participants expressed a desire to work from their holiday homes. This shift not only supports local economies in areas with a high number of vacation homes but also provides a positive signal for regions famed for their countryside retreats," Pentikäinen interpreted.

Positive Feedback for Remote Working

For many, remote work has enriched the working experience. The survey indicates it enhances job autonomy, job satisfaction, and reinforces the perception of personal productivity. Furthermore, individuals have noted a sense of better control over their work, with increased job fulfillment.

"Participants felt that remote work has contributed to a decrease in sick leave, conflicts between personal and professional life, in-day job rush, and overall stress. Compared to previous surveys, there's been a marked improvement in the incidence of stress, sick leaves, and work-life balance issues. These are encouraging signs for the work environment," said Pentikäinen.

However, the frequency of remote working days has slightly reduced, indicating a return to offices and highlighting the importance of in-person team dynamics.

"Nevertheless, the concept of working from various locations is here to stay. It might not be feasible for every job role or workplace, but it's becoming common in many," Pentikäinen added.

Employers to Have the Final Say

While the trend is strong, Suomen Yrittäjät points out that ultimately, the decision on where and how work is conducted rests with the employer.

"If a multi-location work approach adds value for both the employer and the employees, it's worth considering. Offering such flexibility also positively shapes the employer's image," Pentikäinen mentioned.

To guide companies navigating the remote work landscape, Suomen Yrittäjät has provided guidelines for businesses to consider when implementing remote work policies.

The Työelämägallup survey gathered responses from 1,054 participants, which included working professionals, administrative staff, senior management, entrepreneurs, and the unemployed. The survey was conducted between September 13 and 25, 2023, with a confidence interval of +- 3.1%.

