With November ushering in the gloomiest and darkest time of the year, Foreca, a prominent weather service, has shed light on the Finnish localities that experience the most overcast weather. Topping the list are the northern towns of Kemi, Tornio, and Iisalmi.

This was developed based on factors like average cloud cover, humidity, precipitation, and daylight hours during November. Remarkably, out of the five grayest towns, three are situated in Northern Finland.

Foreca's meteorologist, Markus Mäntykannas, explained, "In the vicinity of the Bothnian Bay, daylight duration is limited, making November's average cloud cover and relative humidity among the highest in Finland. Due to the lack of sunlight in Northern Finland, evaporation is minimal. As a result, the moisture originating from the sea easily condenses into clouds and fog, especially around Kemi and Tornio, contributing to the region's pronounced grayness."

Meanwhile, Salo claims the title of the grayest town in Southern Finland, with other southern towns like Loviisa, Lohja, and Porvoo also making it into the top ten. The heavy rainfall in Salo, especially towards the end of autumn, played a significant role in its ranking. Mäntykannas adds, "The closer you are to the Gulf of Finland's coastline, the higher the November rainfall."

Interestingly, Helsinki, previously labeled Europe's grayest capital in a study six years ago, only managed to rank 37th this time in the domestic comparison. "One might assume that Helsinki, being on the Gulf of Finland, would rank higher. However, longer daylight hours and lower cloud cover and humidity values decreased its grayness score," Mäntykannas notes, hinting that Helsinki could still top international capital city comparisons.

In a quirky celebration of this "grayness", Hartwall Original Long Drink, often referred to as Finland's national beverage, has declared the grayest day of the year. This year, it falls on November 11th. Special edition cans, featuring iconic stripes representing the 100 grayest towns, will be available in stores and restaurants.

Hartwall's Category Marketing Director, Heidi Rantala, expressed, "The gray weather symbolized by the Long Drink is not a cause for sorrow, but rather pride! We want to highlight this by showcasing Finland's grayest towns. Finding your hometown on the can is a reason to toast with pride."

Backing this sentiment, Mäntykannas added, "Wintery grayness protects us in many ways – it reduces the likelihood of extreme cold snaps, enhances air quality, and keeps electricity bills in check."

For those curious about where their town ranks, Hartwall's website provides a full list, enabling comparisons between various Finnish localities.

