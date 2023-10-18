Markku Ollikainen , the chairperson of the Finnish Climate Change Panel, revealed to the newspaper that he is especially concerned about the coherence of climate policy decisions, estimating that neither the government programme nor the budget draft quite aligns with the long-term climate goals of Finland.

FINLAND will achieve neither its biodiversity nor climate targets if the government continues on the path taken in its budget draft for next year, experts stated to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday.

Many budgetary decisions, particularly in the transport sector, undermine the effort to combat the climate crisis, according to him.

The right-wing government is to lower the fuel tax, call off the raise in the distribution obligation for biofuels and slash funding for promoting the development of charging infrastructure for electric and gas-powered vehicles. While it declared after the budget session that it has agreed to invest 19.5 billion euros in developing the infrastructure, it is simultaneously removing a number of budgetary items related to the development effort, resulting in a drop in funding compared to this year.

The government will also scrap the subsidy offered to households switching from gas to oil heating, relieve municipalities of their obligation to draft a climate plan and withdraw funding for the planning process, and do away with the subsidy for promoting paludiculture on peatlands.

“It’s unfortunate that support is being removed from the best and most certain emission reduction that we know of in agriculture,” Ollikainen lamented to Helsingin Sanomat.

The decisions, he highlighted, are the first that increase emissions in the burden-sharing sector. Consisting of areas such as agriculture, construction and transport, the burden-sharing sector should see a reduction of at least 50 per cent – or 17.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents – in emissions from the level of 2005 by 2030, under a commitment made to the EU.

The Finnish Climate Change Panel has calculated that the target has slipped further out of reach due to the actions called off by the government.

“We had a deficit also due to the measures taken by [Prime Minister Sanna] Marin’s government. We weren’t quite on track to reach our target. The estimate was that we’d have to find at least a million tonnes worth of new emission reduction measures; now the need is about three million tonnes,” told Ollikainen.

He also expressed his disapproval with the government’s decision to continue subsidising domestic flights to regional airports: “From a climate perspective, it’s a waste of money and it increases emissions,” he summed up.

On the other hand, he commended the government for adopting the goal of capturing all carbon dioxide emissions from large industrial sources by 2035.

Janne Kotiaho, the chairperson of the Finnish Nature Panel, stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the government has simply not allocated sufficient funding for environmental action and nature conservation.

“It’s clear that this funding won’t be enough to stop biodiversity loss, probably not even to slow it down. We’d need significantly more resources to be able to stop biodiversity loss,” he said.

The government has allocated about a third less funding for nature conservation than its predecessor, but it does not regard the drop as a cut because it was caused by the expiry of the temporary increases made by the government of Marin.

“When you take into account how mainstream biodiversity loss has become in recent years and the kind of global commitments Finland has made, it does feel like too much has been targeted specifically at the environment,” said Kotiaho.

Finland committed to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 at the UN Biodiversity Conference in Montreal, Canada, in December 2022.

Kotiaho said it is particularly worrying that most of the funding cuts for nature conservation affect bodies of water. While the government is expected to continue funding the programme to protect the Archipelago Sea, it is cutting over 40 million euros from other water management efforts.

Although the Archipelago Sea is one of the most pressing water environment problems in Finland, it does not justify withdrawing funding from other areas, underlined Kotiaho: “If water conservation on the whole deteriorates, it’ll look bad. You of course can’t see to water conservation across Finland in a single area.”

Funding for the Metso and Helmi conservation programmes is also set to continue. Kotiaho estimated that although funding for the former should suffice to reach the goals of the forest conservation programme, the goals themselves are not ambitious enough. Funding for Helmi, in turn, is unlikely to suffice given the goals of the wetland conservation programme.

The Finnish Climate Change Panel and Finnish Nature Panel are both independent panels of experts that provide decision-makers science-based information and recommendations in order to promote dialogue between science and politics.

The government’s budget draft is presently being discussed in parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT