Finland's electricity production emissions have nearly vanished, according to the September monthly statistics released by the Finnish Energy Industry Association (Energiateollisuus ry). The report revealed that only two percent of electricity was generated from emission-producing combustion plants. September marked a record high for emission-free production, accounting for 98% of the total electricity generated.

Since the beginning of the year, the share of clean energy stands slightly lower at 93.5%, attributed to limited use of fossil fuels and peat during winter months.

In September, nuclear power plants contributed to two-fifths of Finland's electricity production, while wind and hydropower accounted for approximately one-fourth each.

"The energy crisis has ironically accelerated our efforts to tackle the larger crisis, which is the climate crisis," stated Jukka Leskelä, CEO of Energiateollisuus ry. "Clean electricity is readily available and can be further increased as demand grows. Electricity serves as a solution to reduce emissions in other sectors, including transportation and industry."

Over the past calendar year, electricity consumption in Finland has decreased by six percent. Significant energy conservation measures were adopted, especially during the high-price periods of last winter, and some of these measures have become permanent. Meanwhile, Finland has become a net exporter of electricity since last spring. The increase in electricity self-sufficiency can be attributed to the growth in nuclear power capacity and substantial investments made in wind power last year.

The share of gas in electricity production has remained around one percent annually since Russian gas exited the energy system. Gas can be temporarily replaced by other fuels during winter temperature spikes if necessary.

"In recent weeks, there has been an abundance of clean electricity to the extent that production had to be curtailed," added Leskelä. "The outlook for electricity sufficiency is currently very positive, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy practices in Finland."

HT