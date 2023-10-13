The Finnish public broadcasting company reported at the start of the week that the number of first residence permits and registrations of EU citizens on grounds of work, study or family reunification stood at 40,468 between 1 January and 23 September.

IMMIGRATION to Finland is continuing at a record pace despite a slight dip in work-based immigration, according to YLE.

The forecast for the whole year is 54,092, over 5,000 more than in 2022.

Ukrainians, seasonal workers and the family members of international protection recipients are not included in the figures.

Over 20,000 people moved to the country for work in 2022, the largest non-EU nationality groups being Russians, Filipinos and Indians and the largest EU groups Estonians, Romanians and Latvians. Markus Suutari, an expert at the Finnish Immigration Service (Migri), indicated to YLE that the number of work-based immigrants is expected to be roughly 18,500 this year.

“Work permits are still at a high level, but this year they’ll likely add up to about 15,000. The computational expectation for EU citizens coming here for work reasons is over 3,300,” he said.

“Filipinos are a new and rapidly growing group among those coming here with a residence permit from outside the EU. Very high numbers of social and health care workers are coming from there. The source countries also include Sri Lanka, India, China, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Vietnam.”

The expected increase in immigration this year stems particularly from family reunifications and study permits, especially from Bangladesh, China, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Russia.

“It’s logical that family members are coming here. After the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve had more and more immigrants on their first permit and they can apply to bring in their family members while they’re in the country. This means the number of [applications based on] family ties has risen,” explained Suutari.

The decline in work-based immigration is attributable to at least two factors: the clearing of the application backlog created by the removal of coronavirus-related restrictions in many source countries and the struggles of the construction industry and economy in general.

“Economic activity always has an effect on work-based immigration. After all, we’re talking about bringing in workers who are needed by employers in Finland. If fewer workers are needed, also the number of work-based immigrants will be lower,” Katri Niskanen, a chief specialist at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, said to YLE.

What transpires next year depends largely on the economic situation.

Niskanen said the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment expects to see a slight increase in the number of work-based permit applications, an increase in study-based applications and no change in applications based on family ties.

The shift to tougher immigration policies could yet change the calculus, however. The government is set to introduce a minimum income limit for work-based immigrants, decree that work-based immigrants must re-employ themselves within three months of becoming unemployed and revoke permits fur students who rely on income assistance.

The impacts of such measures will be assessed as part of the lawmaking process.

The increase in immigration is also reflected in data collected by Statistics Finland, with the net migration gain standing at 33,600 for the period between January and August.

While net migration is on track to smash last year’s record of 34,363, the increase has been driven especially by the re-designation of over 11,600 Ukrainians living in Finland. Ukrainians granted temporary protection are not classified as immigrants until they have been granted a home municipality, which they can apply for after living in the country for at least a year.

Markus Rapo, a senior statistician at Statistics Finland, told YLE that the statistical institute does not have access to immigration data specific to the type of residence permit, which would enable it to, for example, compare employment rates between the holders of different permits.

“Hopefully next year we’ll get access to the data [from Migri],” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT