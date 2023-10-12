By the end of September, there have been 119 organ donors, surpassing the total count for the entire previous year. "If the situation continues like this, this year will be a record-breaking year in terms of the number of donations and transplants," states Dr. Arno Nordin , Chief Surgeon in Transplantation and Liver Surgery.

In Finland , the year has seen an unprecedented surge in organ and tissue donations, leading to more transplants than ever before by the end of September.

These donations have facilitated 255 kidney transplants, 21 pancreas transplants, and 58 liver transplants, including 4 for children. Additionally, there have been 14 heart transplants and 21 lung transplants.

Despite the increase in organ donors compared to last year, the number of patients awaiting transplants has also risen. Therefore, efficiently identifying organ donors remains crucial. "The waiting lists for transplant patients have not shortened; currently, approximately 27 people are awaiting liver transplants, and 350-400 people are waiting for kidneys," reveals Dr. Nordin.

Behind this surge in organ donation and transplant activity is the implementation of Donation after Circulatory Determination of Death (DCDD) and increased commitment from hospitals.

During the year, 28 kidney transplants have been performed from DCDD donors (donors whose circulation has stopped, and death has been determined). This initiative is starting in several hospitals within the Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) cooperative area.

At the end of the previous year, the National Action Plan for Organ Donation and Transplantation was published. Finland has a national tiered organizational structure for organ donation activities, with all university and central hospitals serving as organ donation hospitals.

"The increase in organ donors demonstrates that hospitals are highly active and committed to organ donation activities. For patients, organ transplantation might be the only treatment option, making active organ donation initiatives absolutely essential," emphasizes Dr. Nordin.

HT