The Housing Foundation's Home Happiness 2023 study delves into the preferred home attires of Finns, unveiling a clear winner: sweatpants. A staggering three-fourths of Finns opt for cozy loungewear at home. The study also unearthed a surprising preference: four percent of us feel most at home completely naked. This year's annual Home Day, celebrated on Saturday, October 14, invites Finns to embrace their comfort, whether in sweatpants or au naturel.

According to The Housing Foundation's study, Finns embrace a relaxed dress code at home. Few choose to stay in the same clothes they wear for work, school, or other activities outside their homes. Instead, 74 percent prefer slipping into comfy outfits like sweatpants or loose clothing.

"Our research reveals that after health, home is our second most significant source of happiness. It's a place where safety, peace, and relaxation take precedence. Our preferred home attire reflects these sentiments – we don't lounge around in uncomfortable clothes or shoes; we choose the outfit that makes us feel most comfortable," says Johanna Otranen, Communications Director at The Housing Foundation.

The study also unveiled an intriguing statistic: approximately 140,000 Finns (4%) prefer staying at home completely nude. Seven percent are content in nightwear or bathrobes.

What Kind of Homebody Are You?

This Saturday, October 14, marks the third National Home Day in Finland. Individuals can celebrate in their preferred way, be it nestled on the couch or sharing coffee with neighbors.

To set the mood for Home Day, consider taking the Home Comfort Test, which reveals personal sources of happiness at home. According to The Housing Foundation's research, Finns fall into three categories of home happiness: those who value their peace, those who find joy in people, and those who derive happiness from their pets.

HT