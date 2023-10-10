Helsinki is gearing up to offer a plethora of events and activities aimed at children and young families during the autumn break. From October 16th to 22nd, the city will host a range of engaging and diverse events tailored for the younger generation, transforming the week into an exciting adventure for families.

The best part? The majority of these events are free of charge. All the offerings for the autumn break have been compiled into one comprehensive platform on the Nuorten Helsinki website, providing easy access to all youth-oriented services in the city.

From crafting and gaming sessions at libraries to communal art projects at Annantalo, the week promises an array of creative activities. National Story Day on October 18th will see libraries hosting various storytelling sessions tailored especially for the little ones. For young art enthusiasts, opportunities to contribute to community art installations and explore the world of dance with Kekäläinen & Company await.

Film aficionados will have their share of entertainment as well, with beloved family-friendly movies being screened at Malmitalo and Vuotalo. Stoa and Vuotalo are also offering courses for children and teens, ranging from making natural cosmetics to delving into the world of designers and architects. The week will culminate in a musical treat with a performance by the rising star Madboial at Vuotalo on Saturday, October 21st.

Sports enthusiasts need not worry; the traditional EasySport sports event for elementary school-aged children will take place at Töölön kisahalli from Monday to Wednesday, October 16th to 18th. This event offers an opportunity to explore various sports, including ball games and parkour, with a simple entry fee.

For those interested in dancing and music, Myllypuron Liikuntamylly will host free dance classes in various styles, such as K-pop, breakdance, hiphop, street dance, contemporary dance, and afrobeat throughout the autumn break week.

Additionally, a range of courses, including game development, movie weeks, manga circles, jewelry workshops, and circus clubs, will provide ample opportunities for young minds to explore their interests and talents.

The city's youth centers are also set to be vibrant hubs of activity, offering a space for young people to come together, play games, watch movies, and spend quality time with both old and new friends. The programming at these centers is flexible, allowing young people to influence the day's agenda.

The autumn break in Helsinki promises an exciting week for children and teens, offering them a chance to learn, create, and have fun in the vibrant atmosphere of the city. To explore the full range of activities and events, visit Nuorten Helsinki website. Get ready for a week filled with creativity, laughter, and adventure in Helsinki!

