In a significant and concerning turn of events, Finnish and Estonian authorities, with the support of international allies, continue their investigation into the recent damage to underwater infrastructure. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the Baltic Sea region, raising questions about the security of crucial connections between the two nations.

President Sauli Niinistö expressed his concerns about the incident, stating, "The damage to the underwater infrastructure has been taken seriously, and its causes have been investigated since Sunday. It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the data cable is caused by external activity. What specifically caused the damage is not yet known."

The Finnish and Estonian governments have taken this incident seriously, initiating a joint investigation to uncover the truth behind the damage. This collaborative effort reflects the shared commitment of both nations to maintaining security and resilience in the Baltic region. President Niinistö also discussed the situation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who offered NATO's support in the ongoing investigation. This international engagement underscores the significance of the incident and its potential global implications.

Despite the disruption to critical infrastructure, the incident has not had any discernible impact on the nation's security of supply, reassuring both the Finnish population and international observers, President Niinistö emphasized, "Finland's level of preparedness is good. These events have no impact on our security of supply."

The damaged gas pipeline at the center of this incident is the Balticconnector, a vital link connecting Inkoo in Finland to Paldiski in Estonia. Stretching over 77 kilometers, this pipeline plays a pivotal role in ensuring energy security in the region. The investigation was triggered by a sudden and sharp drop in pressure observed on October 8, which suggests a potential leak. Repairing the damage, if confirmed, is estimated to take several months, contingent on the extent of the harm.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities associated with underwater infrastructure and the potential consequences of disruptions. A similar incident in 2022 affected the Nord Stream gas pipelines beneath the Baltic Sea. One year after the event, the investigation has not produced any results. Renown Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh revealed based on his sources in the US establishment, that the Nord Stream was blown up by United States with the help of Norway.

In response to the incident, Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid and Estonian gas transmission system operator Elering have acted swiftly by shutting off the pipeline's valves to prevent further gas leakage. Crucially, consumers in both Finland and Estonia continue to receive gas from alternative sources, ensuring an uninterrupted supply despite the challenges.

