In an effort to enhance its winter management strategy and decrease costs, Helsinki has approved a comprehensive plan to eliminate snow dumping in the sea and significantly increase its land-based snow reception capacity over the next decade. The city aims to raise its land-based snow reception capacity from the current 200,000 loads per year to 230,000 by 2033, ensuring the effective management of snow during the winter months.

The key objectives of the plan include increasing the number of land-based snow reception sites, thawing facilities, and local storage locations. Helsinki plans to replace its last remaining sea snow reception site located in Hernesaari with a network of at least 21 smaller thawing sites, capable of melting over 35,000 loads of snow each winter. These local thawing sites will not only shorten snow transportation distances but also contribute to more efficient snow management within the city.

Furthermore, the city intends to transition from its existing large snow melting facilities in Kyläsalmi and Viikki, which will be phased out by 2040, to alternative solutions such as smaller thawing sites or larger snow melting and cleaning facilities with higher capacity.

By 2033, Helsinki plans to increase the number of winter-time local storage locations to at least 2,000 street parking spaces in the city center. These spaces will be utilized for interim snow storage, and in some cases, the snow will be left to melt in place, eliminating the need for transportation. Currently, Helsinki already utilizes street parking spaces for temporary snow storage when necessary.

Additionally, the plan involves utilizing specific lanes, squares, and other suitable urban areas for winter-time local storage. Parking spaces and other urban areas will be reserved only for the duration required for snow management activities.

The approved project consists of five key initiatives, each with specific goals:

Increase in Land-Based Snow Reception: Goal by 2033: Nine reception sites with a total capacity of 120,000 snow loads

Nine reception sites with a total capacity of 120,000 snow loads Current Status 2023: Six reception sites with a total capacity of 90,000 snow loads Expansion of Snow Thawing Sites: Goal by 2033: 21 small thawing sites with a total capacity of over 35,000 loads

21 small thawing sites with a total capacity of over 35,000 loads Current Status 2023: Two existing thawing facilities with a total capacity of less than 35,000 loads Expansion of Local Snow Storage: Goal by 2033: 2,000 parking spaces and other urban areas for local storage with a capacity of 2,000 loads

2,000 parking spaces and other urban areas for local storage with a capacity of 2,000 loads Current Status 2023: No designated spaces, no capacity Abandonment of Sea Snow Reception: Goal by 2033: Sea snow reception to be utilized only in heavy snow winters

Sea snow reception to be utilized only in heavy snow winters Current Status 2023: Maximum capacity of 60,000 loads every winter Innovative Snow Management Practices: Goal by 2033: Encourage private snow reception, promote snow reuse, and foster new business opportunities

Encourage private snow reception, promote snow reuse, and foster new business opportunities Current Status 2023: No private snow reception, no snow reuse, no specific business initiatives

This initiative aligns with Helsinki’s commitment to sustainable and efficient snow management, ensuring the city's functionality even during harsh winter conditions. The plan’s implementation will transform Helsinki’s winter maintenance approach, leading to a more environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution for snow management in the city.

