Throughout this extensive project, Helsinki Airport prioritized its passengers, businesses, and airport staff, ensuring that their needs were meticulously integrated into the planning process.

In a historic achievement , Helsinki Airport, operated by Finavia, has successfully concluded its decade-long development program, marking a new era for travelers. With a staggering investment of over one billion euros, Helsinki Airport now stands as Europe's best airport in its category, ready to host 30 million passengers annually.

The airport's architectural finesse not only reflects Finnish design but also showcases the nation's expertise in its services and offerings.

As a result of this transformative endeavor, the terminal's floor area has increased by 45%, introducing modern facilities that enhance passenger experience. The departure and arrival halls have been fully renovated, unifying the airport into a single-terminal model. Furthermore, the security control, shops, restaurants, services, and parking facilities have been comprehensively updated to meet the highest standards.

One of the remarkable outcomes of the development program is the enhancement of Helsinki Airport's shopping and dining options. Nearly 20 new commercial units have been introduced, expanding the terminal's retail space to 29,000 square meters, ensuring travelers have a diverse array of choices.

The introduction of the new travel center has seamlessly connected various modes of transportation, offering convenient links to Helsinki city center and other parts of Finland. This integrated hub, supported by approximately 9.6 million euros in EU funding, integrates local and long-distance bus services, commuter trains, a taxi station, and various airport parking areas, ensuring efficient connectivity.

Airlines have also benefited significantly from this development, with expanded terminal space, additional aircraft parking spots, passenger boarding bridges, and increased baggage handling capacity. Approximately 50 airlines, serving 130 destinations globally, now operate seamlessly at Helsinki Airport, elevating the overall customer experience.

Kimmo Mäki, CEO of Finavia, expressed his excitement about the completed project, emphasizing how the airport's functions and services have been consolidated under one roof. This consolidation has not only provided travelers with a world-class experience but has also ensured that all services are easily accessible within the airport's premises.

The international accolades received by Helsinki Airport further underscore its excellence. ACI (Airports Council International) honored Helsinki Airport as the best airport in Europe in its size category, recognizing its sustainability efforts, operational efficiency, innovation, and exceptional recovery from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond the physical transformation, Helsinki Airport's development program has also prioritized climate and environmental considerations. By making mindful material choices and implementing innovative energy solutions, the airport achieved carbon neutrality in 2017, setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the industry.

In essence, Helsinki Airport's monumental transformation not only represents a significant milestone for Finland's global accessibility but also sets a new standard for excellence in the realm of airport services and infrastructure. Travelers can now expect an unparalleled experience as they embark on their journeys through the epitome of Finnish elegance and efficiency: Helsinki Airport.

HT