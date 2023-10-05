Rantanen stated to YLE on Wednesday that the case underlines the need for the eight-per-cent increase the government intends to make in police appropriations next year and the need to direct some of the funding to preventing organised crime.

MINISTER of the Interior Mari Rantanen (PS) has lauded the actions of police in uncovering an international drug trafficking operation in Finland.

“This increase should be enough at the moment, but naturally we’re monitoring the situation,” she said.

“We’ve now taken a step forward in this saga of street gangs and organised crime. Of course you have to be concerned, but now if ever is the time to take different measures so that we don’t have any outbursts here. The additional measures proposed in the government programme are certainly very welcome in this situation.”

The government has already started implementing the measures, according to her. Preparations are underway to reform the legislation on criminal intelligence and to facilitate broader exchange of information between various authorities.

“I’d also like to mention the use of biometrics at this point. We also have the plan to introduce tougher punishments for firearm possession, for example.”

Rantanen estimated that the case also demonstrates the cross-border nature of contemporary crime and the interconnection between immigration, poor integration programmes and criminal activity.

“I’m sure it’s an indication of the cross-border nature of crime. But it’s also an indication of the message from Sweden to Finland that immigration, poor integration and crime are interconnected,” she argued.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) and Helsinki Police Department on Wednesday shed light on an ongoing pre-trial investigation into what police spokespeople described as a well organised, gang-related drug distribution ring ran from outside of Finland, presumably from Sweden or Turkey.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT