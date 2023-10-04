Helsingin Sanomat reported a week ago that the allowance is to be cut by around 20 per cent to generate savings of an estimated 13 million euros.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP) plans to cut the reception allowance disbursed to asylum seekers and recipients of international protection to the maximum extent allowed by the constitution and the reception conditions directive of the EU.

The reception allowance consists of a basic component and a supplementary allowance, the former being intended to cover essential everyday costs such as food, clothing, local transport and telephone costs for people without income or wealth. The basic component is 348 euros a month for people living alone, 294 euros a month for other over 18-year-old people and 222 euros a month for children living with their family.

If the allowance recipient is provided meals at a reception centre, the component drops to 102 euros for people living alone, 84 euros for other over 18-year-old people and 66 euros for children living with their family.

The allowance is the same for people seeking international protection, people receiving international protection and victims of human trafficking without a home municipality in Finland.

The supplementary component, in turn, is intended to cover costs arising from the special needs of recipients and their family.

Helsingin Sanomat also wrote that the government plans to slash the spending allowance that is disbursed to children who have been placed in reception units for minors after arriving in the country without a guardian. The spending allowance is 30 euros a month for under 16-year-olds and 54 euros a month for 16–17-year-olds.

The Ministry of the Interior has revealed that the plan is to present the proposal to parliament in spring 2024.

The reception allowance can be cut under existing legislation if an asylum seeker housed in a reception centre fails to participate in training and employment activities organised by the centre. Earned income in excess of 150 euros a month will also impact the allowance negatively.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT