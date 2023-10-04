A recent study conducted by researchers from the VATT Institute for Economic Research in Finland sheds light on the positive impact of patient choice reform on reducing waiting times for planned surgeries in public hospitals. Despite the vast distances between hospitals in Finland, the reform, which allowed patients to seek treatment outside their healthcare district, significantly expedited access to care and optimized the utilization of existing resources.

The study, led by researchers Mika Kortelainen and Tanja Saxell, explored the effects of enhanced patient choice among public hospitals. The findings revealed that patients, given the option to choose their hospital, were more inclined to seek planned surgical treatment beyond their local healthcare district. This shift in patient choice led to faster access to treatment and improved the efficiency of hospital resources.

Addressing Regional Disparities

Waiting times for common hospital treatments like hip and knee replacement surgeries often varied significantly across regions. By promoting patient choice, the reform encouraged patients to opt for hospitals with shorter waiting times. Consequently, patients received care more promptly, and existing hospital resources were utilized more effectively.

Impact on Teaching Hospitals

The study specifically investigated a regional patient choice reform implemented in 2007, which allowed patients in four healthcare districts to choose hospitals outside their district for planned surgeries. Following the reform, teaching hospitals experienced a surge in patients. For hip and knee replacements, the likelihood of choosing a teaching hospital increased by 10–14 percent post-reform. Similarly, for all musculoskeletal surgeries, this probability rose by three percent.

Reduced Waiting Times and Improved Resource Utilization

The reform led to a substantial reduction in waiting times. In the reform area, waiting times decreased by 36 percent for hip and knee replacements and 23 percent for all musculoskeletal surgeries. Hospitals also witnessed an 8 percent reduction in the length of stay for musculoskeletal surgeries, without compromising clinical quality indicators such as emergency readmissions or post-surgery complications. This streamlined process allowed more patients to be treated, ensuring that the total surgical expenditure did not significantly increase.

Implications and Future Steps

Despite the vast distances between hospitals in Finland, patients demonstrated a willingness to travel outside their healthcare district when given the choice. The research advocates for a wider promotion of patient choice, facilitated by providing easily accessible information about waiting times and healthcare quality on a national level. The study provides valuable insights into how patient choice can optimize healthcare resource allocation and improve patient outcomes, serving as a foundation for future healthcare policy decisions.

The study, conducted collaboratively by researchers from various institutions, including the VATT Institute for Economic Research, University of York, University of Missouri, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Aalto University, Helsinki Graduate School of Economics, University of Turku, and University of Jyväskylä, underscores the importance of patient choice reforms in creating a more efficient and patient-centered healthcare system.

