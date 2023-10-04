A recent survey conducted by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (Elinkeinoelämän valtuuskunta, EVA) has unveiled significant shifts in Finnish attitudes towards foreign policy. According to the survey, 64 percent of Finns believe that Finland should prioritize cooperation with Nordic countries more prominently in its foreign policy decisions. Furthermore, 53 percent expressed a desire for increased collaboration with Baltic nations.

The survey, titled the EVA Values and Attitudes Study, indicates a noteworthy rise of 14 percentage points in the willingness to cooperate with Baltic countries since the 2016 measurement.

"It appears that Finns wish to see the Nordic countries presenting a more unified front in foreign policy. Traditionally, the Nordic countries have cooperated on many issues but have rarely appeared as a unified bloc externally due to differing foreign and security policy decisions. The Finnish desire for increased cooperation with Baltic countries likely stems from a growing appreciation for their foreign policies, possibly in the context of NATO membership. The Russian aggression in Ukraine demonstrated that the Baltic countries had accurately assessed Russia's intentions," explained Ilkka Haavisto, EVA's research director, who analyzed the survey results.

The survey, based on responses from 2,043 individuals, was conducted between January 31 and February 13, 2023. The margin of error for the results ranges from 2 to 3 percentage points in either direction. Participants represented the Finnish population aged 18-79 (excluding Åland Islands). The data was collected through Taloustutkimus Oy's internet panel, and the research sample was formed using stratified random sampling. The data has been weighted to represent the population based on age, gender, residence area, education, occupation, sector, and party preference. Statistical analysis and result visualization were conducted by Pentti Kiljunen from Yhdyskuntatutkimus Oy. More detailed results and demographic breakdowns can be found on the EVA website. The EVA Values and Attitudes Studies have been conducted since 1984, providing valuable insights into Finnish societal attitudes and values over time.

