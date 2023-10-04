In a recent operation conducted by Finnish Customs in Vantaa, a significant cannabis shipment was intercepted with the help of a dedicated sniffer dog, highlighting the indispensable role these animals play in anti-smuggling efforts.

During the inspection, official drug detection dog Hessu alerted officers to a suspicious package that had arrived from abroad. Upon closer examination, the package was found to contain approximately 12 kilograms of cannabis buds. The confiscated narcotics had an estimated street value of around 240,000 euros.

"We often conduct surveillance alongside the cargo inspection team with Hessu. In this case too, a colleague requested our canine unit's assistance at a specific warehouse. Hessu picked up the scent right at the warehouse door and led us directly to the shipment, indicating that we were likely dealing with a substantial case," explained Hessu's handler, Jani Laiho.

Drug detection dogs, like Hessu, are invaluable assets in certain customs inspection and pre-trial investigation tasks. Their unique abilities are irreplaceable and often lead authorities to uncover larger smuggling networks. In this instance, a data-driven risk analysis informed the customs patrol, revealing a significant narcotics shipment intended for the illegal drug market in Finland.

"In monitoring postal and vehicular traffic, customs dogs serve as excellent support. Their discoveries frequently lead us to larger smuggling operations. From the perspective of customs investigations, having a wide range of surveillance methods is essential to efficiently halt the movement of illegal substances and products across borders," emphasized Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Surveillance.

The case involving the intercepted drug import in Vantaa is being investigated under the criminal charge of aggravated narcotics offense. One individual is suspected of the crime, and the investigation was conducted by the Helsinki and Tampere units of Customs' criminal investigation teams. The pre-trial investigation has been concluded and has been forwarded for consideration to the Southern Finland Prosecution District.

HT