Finnish Customs has reported a significant drop in the illegal importation of snus (oral smokeless tobacco) during the period from January to September this year. Approximately 700 kilograms of snus were confiscated during this timeframe, compared to the 3,500 kilograms seized during the same period last year. This drastic change in seizure statistics occurred in the spring, coinciding with the lifting of the ban on importing nicotine pouches.

The Customs seizures of snus have notably decreased over the past year. While the surveillance measures remain as comprehensive as before, instances of smuggling have decreased.

"Last year, we uncovered several major cases of snus smuggling, which, of course, are reflected in the overall statistics. Looking at the figures for January to September this year, the change compared to the previous year is significant. The snus confiscations made by Customs have decreased considerably this year," stated Hannu Sinkkonen, Director of Surveillance.

"In terms of timing, it can be said that the reduction in snus seizures occurred simultaneously with the liberalization of nicotine pouch sales," added Sinkkonen.

The ban on importing nicotine pouches was lifted in April 2023.

Contrary to popular belief, significant smuggling activities do not primarily occur in regions like Tornio and other areas near the Swedish border. Residents in proximity to the Swedish border rarely engage in snus smuggling since they can legally acquire a certain quantity for personal use. Instead, smuggling cases often involve the distribution of snus to other parts of Finland.

"From Tornio's perspective, it appears that only professional operators remain involved in snus smuggling. On the other hand, occasional entrepreneurs have declined," reported Tuomo Kunnari, Head of the Tornio Investigation Unit.

Most cases related to the illegal importation of snus are investigated south of the Vaasa-Jyväskylä-Kuopio axis. The most common smuggling route for snus still runs through the land border between Sweden and Finland, reaching users in various parts of the country. In addition to the western border, another significant smuggling route involves maritime traffic, transporting snus to Southern Finland. Some snus even makes its way to Finland via Central Europe. Smuggling activities also exploit commercial freight routes.

The decrease in snus seizures suggests a potential shift in consumer behavior following the availability of nicotine pouches in the market. However, authorities remain vigilant, ensuring that all tobacco products, including snus, are regulated and monitored effectively to prevent illegal activities and protect public health.

