Fintraffic's Road Traffic Centre has issued a warning about deteriorating road conditions in several regions across Finland on Wednesday, October 4. According to forecasts, many areas, especially Kymenlaakso, Southern Karelia, and Southern Savonia, can expect dangerously strong winds reaching speeds of up to 20 m/s during the day. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected to disrupt traffic starting from tomorrow night. Poor driving conditions are also anticipated in Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, and Northern Karelia.

"Combining gusty winds and heavy rain, motorists are advised to allow significantly more time for their journeys, especially during the morning commute, and adjust their driving speed according to the prevailing road conditions. There will be a clear risk of aquaplaning tomorrow," emphasized Sanna Piilinen, the Traffic Centre Manager at Fintraffic.

Maintaining safe following distances in road traffic is crucial regardless of the season, but extra caution is necessary during the darkest months of the year when challenging weather conditions pose additional risks on the roads. Drivers are urged to check their vehicles' headlight functionality and ensure they are switched on both at the front and rear, especially in low visibility conditions.

"The importance of safe following distances cannot be overstated, particularly in these challenging autumn conditions. In summer, under good and dry weather, a 100-meter gap at a speed of 100 km/h might seem sufficient, but in rainy conditions, braking distance significantly increases. Therefore, it's essential to keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front to prevent chain collisions, especially during morning and evening rush hours," Piilinen added.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys well in advance, keeping these weather conditions in mind, and to stay updated with the latest weather and traffic information. By exercising caution, adjusting driving habits, and allowing extra time for their journeys, drivers can contribute to ensuring road safety during adverse weather conditions.

HT