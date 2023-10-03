The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) and Helsinki Police Department, the newspaper revealed yesterday, have conducted an investigation into a large drug case since last spring, finding links between the notorious gang and street gangs in Finland.

A MONTHS-LONG investigation reveals that Dödspatrullen, one of the most notorious parties to the continuing gang violence in Sweden, has spread into Finland, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The investigation has been carried out in collaboration with authorities in Sweden. Swedish police have made large drug and firearm seizures and arrested gang members suspected of offences in Finland.

The Swedish gang is believed to have distributed drugs it smuggled into the country to local street gangs, according to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat. The information also suggests that four Swedish men – all with direct or indirect ties to Dödspatrullen – are suspected of running a drug distribution operation out of three apartments in Helsinki.

Three of the 21–25-year-old men are in pre-trial detention, while the fourth has been detained in absentia and is in the custody of Swedish authorities.

The quartet is suspected of a series of aggravated drug offences that took place in Helsinki between mid-2022 and May 2023.

During the ongoing pre-trial investigation, police have seized around 150 kilos of drugs that were smuggled into Finland, marking the largest drug seizure made in conjunction with an investigation into a street gang in Finland. The drugs were transported in 10 separate batches in, for example, lorries from northern parts of Sweden.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT