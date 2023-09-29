The ideal tree should be of venerable age, robust health, with lush foliage, and sturdy branches.

The city of Helsinki is on the hunt for the perfect Christmas trees to grace two of its most beloved locations – Senaatintori Square and the front of Hakaniemi Market Hall. Continuing a cherished tradition, Helsinki is inviting residents in the metropolitan area to contribute a tree from their own property, fostering a sense of community and shared festive spirit.

For Senaatintori Square, a tree ranging from 12 to 20 meters in height is sought, while for the area in front of Hakaniemi Market Hall, a tree between 12 to 15 meters tall is desired.

City arborists will handle the felling and transportation of the selected trees. It is encouraged that the chosen tree be situated reasonably close to accessible roads to facilitate the process. This initiative provides an excellent opportunity for residents to part with an oversized tree while saving on the costs associated with its removal.

Residents interested in offering a tree can submit their proposals via email to the contacts listed below. To assess the suitability of the tree, photographs of the tree in its entirety within its natural environment are requested.

Proposals are welcome until November 3, 2023. The chosen trees will be harvested and transported to their respective locations for decoration during the week of November 13, bringing the holiday spirit to the heart of Helsinki.

HT