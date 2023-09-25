The Finnish Immigration Service is embarking on a transformative journey to enhance its procurement practices, with a particular focus on a competitive tendering process scheduled for 2024 concerning the development and maintenance of its case management and customer relationship management system for immigration affairs. Additionally, several segments of the agency's reception operations will undergo procurement changes.

In a bid to ensure transparency and efficiency in these processes, the Finnish Immigration Service will heed recommendations recently issued by the National Audit Office of Finland (NAOF).

The NAOF has recently conducted audits of certain long-term service procurements within the Finnish Immigration Service. The timing of these audits coincided with the agency's ongoing and forthcoming significant tendering procedures this year.

Ilkka Haahtela, Director General of the Finnish Immigration Service, emphasized the importance of adhering to the Act on Public Procurement, stating, "We must comply with the Act on Public Procurement in all our operations. We need to ensure that we have sufficient competence in public procurement within the agency. Making public procurements of high quality will help us obtain as good services as possible for our customers while saving state funds."

In the quest for excellence, the Finnish Immigration Service has sought external consultation to bolster its internal resources this year. Additionally, it has allocated more resources to its internal audit team and streamlined the documentation practices associated with its procurements.

One of the pivotal elements under scrutiny is the UMA information system, serving as a case management and customer relationship management tool for immigration affairs. The UMA system plays a vital role in various processes, including decision-making within the Finnish Immigration Service, and is also utilized by other Finnish authorities, such as the police, the Finnish Border Guard, and Finnish embassies and consulates abroad.

The NAOF audit revealed that the procurement of the UMA system should have been re-tendered in 2011 when substantial modifications were introduced to the contract. However, the Finnish Immigration Service opted for multiple direct procurements under the framework agreements established in 2011 and 2016.

Director General Haahtela acknowledged the deficiencies highlighted in the 2011 and 2016 procurements, noting, "Shortcomings of the procurements in 2011 and 2016 were brought up during the NAOF audit process. After the audit, we have investigated the matter and would like to thank the NAOF for bringing up these shortcomings. It is extremely important for us at the Finnish Immigration Service to identify all operations that require larger-scale development initiatives, and procurements have been one of them."

The process of putting the UMA development and maintenance out to tender commenced in 2022. Nevertheless, due to the complexity and size of the UMA system, it necessitates thorough planning and execution to ensure continuous operational functionality.

"For reasons of internal security and due to the statutory tasks of the Finnish Immigration Service, such as the processing of work-related residence permit applications, we are forced to carry out direct procurements for UMA before the competitive tendering process is finished. We will ensure that each procurement is justifiable," assured Haahtela.

The Finnish Immigration Service has also taken substantial strides in reforming its reception operations. Earlier this year, the agency issued calls for tenders for the management of adult and family reception centers, employing a dynamic purchasing system. In autumn, it expanded these reforms by tendering multiple reception centers for minors and the provision of healthcare services within the reception system. The agency will continue to put out tenders for reception center operations for adults and families in the coming months.

Haahtela concluded, "The direct procurement agreements mentioned in the NAOF report have been terminated." As the Finnish Immigration Service progresses with these changes, it is committed to aligning its practices with the recommendations of the National Audit Office to ensure efficiency, transparency, and cost-effectiveness in serving its customers and managing state resources.

HT