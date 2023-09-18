The week will get off to a sunny start with calm winds and temperatures of around 15°C in southern parts, 12–15°C in central parts and 10°C in northern parts of Finland, Jari Tuovinen , a meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), said to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

THE WEATHER in Finland is forecast to vary from nearly summery to snowy this week, according to YLE and Helsingin Sanomat .

“Sunday’s low-pressure system will take away some of the heat with it.”

Between Monday and Tuesday, warm and humid air will make its way to southern and central parts of the country from the Baltics.

The rainy front will reach the western coast around noon on Tuesday and eastern parts of the country late on Wednesday. The front is forecast to linger momentarily over Lapland between Tuesday and Wednesday, giving rise to the possibility of snowfall given the low temperatures, according to Tuovinen.

“The zone where snowfall is possible is pretty narrow, though,” he said to the newspaper.

The next rainy front will make its way to southern and central parts of Finland on Thursday. The winds will simultaneously shift to blow from the south, delivering warm air to areas as high up north as Oulu.

On Thursday, temperatures in southern regions can climb as high as 20°C.

“The south-western wind may be gusty, though. We’re now in a part of the year where warm air typically comes with the wind,” reminded Tuovinen.

Friday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with the mercury possibly soaring to 22–23°C as high up north as Oulu.

“It’s possible that temperatures will rise to 15°C also in Lapland, even though it was snowing there only a few days earlier. If there’s any snow left on the fells, it’ll disappear no later than on Friday,” he stated.

The weather over the weekend is to be characterised by showers.

“The coming week will deliver even summery days, while more wintery air will make a brief stop in Lapland. Also next will also start warmer that’s typical of the season, and temperatures will hover on both sides of 15°C in southern and central parts of the country, on both sides of 10°C in Lapland.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT