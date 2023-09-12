Connecting Keilaniemi, Otaniemi, and Leppävaara, which serve as Espoo's technological and innovation hubs, the new light rail connection to Itäkeskus in Helsinki is vital for promoting these areas' growth.

The Raide-Jokeri light rail line is playing a pivotal role in the development and growth of Keilaniemi, Otaniemi, and Leppävaara in Espoo. This ambitious light rail project has sparked increased construction activities, the establishment of new housing and workplaces, and the expansion of services along its route, fostering further urbanization.

Keilaniemi, known for its corporate offices and the headquarters of major companies, is evolving into a vibrant maritime residential and office district complete with hotels. Simultaneously, Otaniemi is undergoing redevelopment and experiencing a surge in population.

"Raide-Jokeri will extend the growth spurred by the metro in Espoo. Espoo's urban structure, consisting of five urban centers, heavily relies on rail transport, and the new light rail line will significantly strengthen this network. This light rail will act as a cross-town link connecting workplaces, educational institutions, residential areas, trains, and the metro," states Olli Isotalo, Deputy Mayor for Urban Environment.

Espoo, particularly the Otaniemi and Keilaniemi districts, plays a pivotal role in driving Finland's economic growth. Nearly 50 percent of the Helsinki Stock Exchange's trading volume comes from companies based in Espoo.

"Otaniemi and Keilaniemi are globally renowned innovation clusters, and the innovations born here support sustainable growth throughout Finland, contributing to the country's future well-being. The light rail line will enhance the accessibility and competitiveness of companies in Keilaniemi, as well as the scientific community at Aalto University and in Otaniemi," notes Mayor Jukka Mäkelä.

The light rail line is set to attract new businesses and investments to Espoo. Keilaniemi is witnessing numerous construction projects, including office and residential towers and a hotel. The construction of housing will introduce new services and revitalize the entire area.

On Alberganesplanadi in Leppävaara, the light rail tracks were built in the middle of an existing urban environment. This photo was taken in June 2022. Photo: Jokeri Light Rail (Raide-Jokeri)

In Otaniemi and Keilaniemi, the light rail line is seamlessly integrated with the metro. In Leppävaara, it connects with the City Rail Link and its future extensions, as well as the long-distance railway network.

Leppävaara, a major commercial center, is expected to become even more appealing due to the Raide-Jokeri. Since the decision to build the light rail line was made in June 2016, construction in Leppävaara has experienced significant growth.

Vermonniitty and Perkkaa have witnessed record-breaking construction activities, primarily driven by the light rail line, especially in the new Vermonniitty residential area.

The light rail line has also contributed to the development of Hatsinanpuisto park in Perkkaa, near Leppävaara. The park will mainly consist of office buildings, but there are also plans for a hotel, business spaces, services, and housing. Additionally, the light rail line will play a crucial role in the future of Vermo racing track, enabling the hosting of large events.

Furthermore, the light rail line is set to redefine the cityscape, introducing trams as a mode of transport in Espoo and further urbanizing the city.

With 12 stops in Espoo, the construction of Raide-Jokeri has progressed smoothly, even completing ahead of schedule. The alliance model, based on agreements between various stakeholders and close collaboration, has proven successful in this complex and demanding light rail project, according to Harri Tanska, Public Works Director.

Helsinki Region Transport (HRT) aims to decide on the start date of light rail line operations during September. Passenger transport on the newly built section of the route is anticipated to commence in autumn 2023 at the latest, with full operations expected next year.

HT