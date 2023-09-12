The Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority (STUK) has conducted a comprehensive safety assessment of Teollisuuden Voima Oyj’s final disposal facility on Olkiluoto island and has determined that the disposal of low and intermediate-level nuclear waste into the facility is secure. This announcement comes as a reassurance that the operation of the disposal facility can continue until the end of 2051 under the current permit.

Olkiluoto island, home to Teollisuuden Voima's (TVO) nuclear power plants, generates low and intermediate-level waste as part of its operations. This waste is carefully managed and disposed of within a dedicated facility situated in the bedrock of the power plant area. Additionally, the disposal facility is utilized for the storage and management of radioactive waste, overseen by the state and generated by various industries, medical facilities, and research institutions. These disposal efforts are meticulously planned to ensure they do not compromise the safety of waste management associated with Olkiluoto's nuclear power plant activities.

STUK conducts a thorough safety assessment of the disposal facility at least every 15 years. In late 2021, TVO submitted the facility's safety assessment and supporting materials for review. Based on their findings, STUK has affirmed that TVO has established effective procedures for the safe disposal of currently managed waste types. Consequently, it is deemed feasible to continue operating the disposal facility securely.

Senior Inspector Ari Luukkonen from STUK commented, "The underground rooms currently in use at the disposal facility were commissioned by decision of the Finnish Government in 1992. Since then, we have regularly reviewed the conditions for the safe operation of the facility. The safety assessment has not revealed any shortcomings or defects that would pose a radiation hazard to people or the environment, now or in the future."

The disposal facility on Olkiluoto island has been granted an operating license that extends until the end of 2051, authorized by the Finnish Government in 2012. With the continued operation and eventual decommissioning of power plant units, including reactors and the spent nuclear fuel encapsulation plant, Olkiluoto will manage low and intermediate-level waste well into the 22nd century. STUK will subsequently assess the safety of final disposal solutions for the latter half of the 21st century.

The periodic safety assessments conducted by STUK aim to evaluate the safety of both existing and future waste disposal solutions. The overarching goal is to safeguard individuals, society, and future generations from any adverse effects of radiation exposure.

It's important to note that high-level waste, primarily spent nuclear fuel, will be managed separately. Posiva Oy is overseeing the construction of the Onkalo disposal facility within the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant area for the secure disposal of high-level nuclear waste.

