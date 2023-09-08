This funding round offers a total of €790 million for improving military mobility across the European Union by adapting sections of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) for dual civilian and military use.

Finnish organizations are applying for a total of €43.16 million in funding for nine military mobility projects under the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program. The Financial Affairs Committee of the Government supported the applications on September 7, 2023.

According to current information, this is the final funding round for military mobility during the 2021–2027 financing period. State seeks funding for improving transportation routes for civilian and military use

As per Prime Minister Orpo's government program, the government is fully utilizing European Union CEF funding, particularly for military mobility projects. The government program indicates that these projects will be proposed in the supplementary budget procedure in 2023 to ensure the best possible success in obtaining EU funding for justified projects.

"These carefully selected projects play a part in building a resilient and secure Finland. It is essential, from a European perspective, that Finland is actively involved in enhancing military mobility and seeks funding well in advance. The significance of Northern Finland in strengthening military mobility is emphasized in the project applications," says Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Ranne.

The state is seeking CEF support totaling €34.58 million for seven projects. The projects are conditional on additional budgetary allocations by the Parliament. The Defense Administration has assessed the significance of the project proposals for military mobility, and the Ministry of Defense has provided its statements.

The largest amount of funding is sought for the refurbishment of the Oulu-Laurila railway line. The project aims to eliminate bottlenecks in the railway infrastructure, which pose safety risks and capacity limitations on the line. Additionally, funding is requested for improving roads, repairing and replacing bridges, and deepening the Koverhar sea route.

The following state projects are seeking EU CEF funding:

Renovation of the Tornionjoki Bridge

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is requesting €3.20 million in funding. The support application is conditional on Parliament's supplementary budget decision. Refurbishment of the Oulu-Laurila Railway

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is requesting €16.78 million in funding. The support application is conditional on Parliament's supplementary budget decision. Improvement of Highway 6 between Hevossuo and Nappa, Kouvola

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is requesting €7.75 million in funding. The support application is conditional on Parliament's supplementary budget decision. Improvement of Highway 4 between Hirvas, Rovaniemi, and Vikajärvi

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is requesting €2.30 million in funding. The support application is conditional on Parliament's supplementary budget decision. Improvement of National Road 82 at the Kalliosalmi Bridge, Kemijärvi

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is requesting €1.15 million in funding. The support application is conditional on Parliament's supplementary budget decision. Deepening of the Koverhar Sea Route, Hanko

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is requesting €1.25 million in funding. The support application is conditional on Parliament's supplementary budget decision. Replacement of the Kappelinsalmi Railway Bridge on the Mäntyluoto-Tahkoluoto railway section, Pori

The Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency is requesting €2.15 million in funding. The support application is conditional on Parliament's supplementary budget decision.

In addition, Finnish companies are seeking a total of €8.59 million in CEF support for two projects. Rauma Harbor's loading ramp construction project is seeking €4.72 million, while Pori Harbor's loading ramp construction and port field renovation project is seeking €3.87 million.

What's Next?

The application period for European Commission funding ends on September 21, 2023. According to the Commission's preliminary announcement, funding decisions will be made in early 2024.

