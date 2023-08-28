The program for the upcoming "We will not be silent" mega protest is taking shape. The event, aimed at opposing racism, will see a lineup of leading artists taking a stand against discrimination. The list includes well-known names such as Hassan Maikal , Juno , KUUMAA , Loituma , Rosa Coste , Vesta , and many others.

It is intended to convey a strong message to the returning Parliament after the summer break: racism, which undermines human rights, democracy, and the sense of security among minority populations, has no place in Finland or its government.

The "We will not be silent" mega protest has garnered support from a significant number of Finnish artists and cultural influencers. Elsi Sloan, a member of the organizing committee, states, "This demonstrates that the values and demands of the protest are widely shared and transcend societal boundaries. The level of support has been remarkable, showing that fighting against racism is a collective effort."

Töölö Event Park's program represents a vibrant, anti-racist, multicultural, and international Finland. The lineup of performers is impressive, with surprises in store. The march will be accompanied by communal singing, and the event park will host performances by the likes of Hassan Maikal, Juno, KUUMAA, Loituma, Rosa Coste, and Vesta, alongside other artists yet to be revealed.

The event's speakers also reflect the diversity and vitality of civil society, along with expertise in human rights. Figures such as Ahmed Hassan from the Somaliland Association, anti-racism expert Paco Diop, poet and activist Laura Eklund Nhaga, and researcher Anette Åkerlund will be present. The event will be hosted by activist and journalist Zahra Karimy at Senate Square, while equality educator Javiera Marchant Aedo will take charge at Töölö Event Park. Both hosting duos are still a secret.

The organizers of the demonstration are calling for anti-racist actions instead of mere statements. They emphasize that according to Article 6 of the Constitution, discrimination is prohibited, making racism neither a matter of opinion nor freedom of speech. They stress that the principles of inviolable human dignity, indivisible human rights, and non-discrimination are fundamental to the Finnish rule of law and cannot be compromised without eroding citizens' trust.

The organizers express concern about the continual racist remarks from high-level politicians, which normalize racism. Ilona Taimela, an educational consultant and one of the organizers, states, "Open racism keeps resurfacing on both a national and local level, despite government statements. Eradicating it requires actions that don't allow room for debate, preventing the discourse from straying into definitions and irrelevancies."

Double messaging related to racism and pressure or manipulation exerted by some ministers on free media, journalism, and even research are also alarming, says researcher Sanna Valtonen, another organizer.

"The promised 'zero tolerance for racism' by the government has, at least until now, remained unrealized. Words are actions, and racist speech constructs a racist Finland," adds Elina Sagne-Ollikainen, a doctoral researcher and another organizer. "Now is finally the time for anti-racist actions."

The "We will not be silent" mega protest calls for a Constitution-respecting government that not only distances itself from racism but also implements policies that promote the well-being and equal opportunities of all residents in Finland. The organizers urge all entities that uphold equality, peace, non-violence, and human rights to participate and welcome everyone to stand united against racism and for a just Finland. Simultaneous demonstrations are already planned in various cities, including Joensuu, Turku, Oulu, and Seinäjoki.

Event Details:

The protest will convene at Senate Square at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 3rd. The procession towards Töölö Event Park will commence at 2:00 PM. A shorter route for individuals with mobility challenges will start from Eliel Square at 2:00 PM. Information about accessibility can be found on the event's website and social media channels.

Senate Square will feature speeches and musical performances, while the program at Töölö Event Park is expected to continue until around 7:00 PM. The park will host music, performances, and speeches from various professionals, activists, and experts, ranging from entertainment, art, and culture to various industries, and human rights activism. In addition to the aforementioned artists, the program will also include surprises.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own signs and banners. The protest is non-partisan. Virtual participation is possible using the hashtag #WeWillNotBeSilent.

The organizers encourage active citizens all over Finland to hold similar demonstrations in their own cities at the same time. They are prepared to share materials for local parallel events upon request.

For more program details, guidelines, and information, as well as shareable images, please visit the event's official website and social media channels.

The event is organized by a group of concerned citizens forming the "We will not be silent" committee, numbering over a hundred individuals.

HT