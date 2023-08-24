The Finnish Customs recently announced that its stringent quality and safety checks on food imports, specifically biscuits and vegetable fat spreads, have successfully ensured compliance with regulations concerning trans fats. The examination, conducted in 2022, aimed to ascertain if the imported products contained excess trans fats that can negatively impact blood fat levels. However, all tested consignments were found to meet the prescribed requirements for trans fat content.

Trans fats, classified as unsaturated fats, have been associated with adverse effects on blood fat values. The European Union (EU) Commission established regulations to restrict trans fat content in food products since 2019. The detrimental impact of trans fat acids lies in their ability to elevate "bad" LDL cholesterol while simultaneously decreasing levels of "good" HDL cholesterol. Despite their potential health risks, current packaging regulations in Finland do not mandate the labeling of trans fat quantities on food products.

During 2022, Finnish Customs executed meticulous examinations on imported biscuits and spreads originating from various European countries. A total of ten biscuit varieties and five spread types underwent analysis at the Customs Laboratory. Remarkably, all product consignments tested fell well within the permissible maximum trans fat limits established by regulatory guidelines.

Jonna Neffling, the Head of Product Safety at Finnish Customs, emphasized that their inspection procedures are aligned with risk assessments and emerging food trends. Given the absence of any concerning trans fat observations in the past year, Customs intends to shift its focus onto other projects while continuing to ensure the safety and quality of imported foodstuffs.

The assurance of trans fat compliance underscores the commitment of Finnish Customs to safeguarding the well-being of consumers by upholding the highest standards in food product quality and safety.

