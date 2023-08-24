Although Finland alone cannot reverse the course with its actions, he stated, the country is not immune to the ramifications of the climate crisis: “We’re possibly at irreversible tipping points. In such a situation, it’s good to recognise that there isn’t a corner on this planet that could avoid serious consequences.”

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö called for “far-reaching global action” to combat the climate address in his address at the Annual Meeting of Heads of Missions in Helsinki on Tuesday, writes Helsingin Sanomat.

“And even if climate change had a slightly more moderate impact on a particular region, the problem of the worst-hit regions would concern the entire world.

Niinistö reminded that he expressed his concern about the global climate emergency already in 2021.

“This past summer has shown us how trouble has found us. Scorching heat and unprecedentedly strong wildfires have raged in some parts, exceptionally heavy rains and floods have been unleashed in others.”

“Even though Lahja storm, which recently threatened Finland, let us off the hook, climate change isn’t cancelled as far as we’re concerned. We’ve only had a first taste of future challenges unless we succeed in reining in climate change,” stressed Niinistö.

Finnish heads of missions and foreign policy leaders conglomerated in the Finnish capital for a three-day meeting between Monday and Wednesday.

July 2023 has been confirmed as the hottest month on record dating back to 1940, with temperatures hovering 1.5°C above the average for the pre-industrial period of 1850–1900, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service. Scorching heat gripped many parts of Southern Europe, including Greece and Italy, while devastating wildfires occurred in Canada, Hawaii and Rhodes.

Niinistö also viewed that Finland should prepare for different kinds of mischief, including cyber and hybrid measures, by Russia.

“Also we aren’t immune to these kinds of actions. This will require that we take action and sharpen our preparedness. Not only in regards to Russia, but more broadly,” he said, calling for an effort to plug the holes in security.

“Russia is portraying us as an enemy. The needs are primarily internal, but the effects also occur externally,” he stated to the heads of missions. “There cause and effect are turned upside down. The offender is made the victim. Finland and the west a danger and threat. Such is the twisted nature of information warfare,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT