The programmes, he revealed, will be targeted especially to countries that are willing to receive their own citizens and that do not support the war of aggression waged in Ukraine by Russia.

MINISTER for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (PS) on Monday confirmed that the government will slash the number of country-specific international development programmes during the course of the electoral term, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

“I’ve launched official preparatory work for taking these conditions into consideration in future programmes, and I’ll be actively bringing up these issues on the international arena,” he stated at the Annual Meeting of Heads of Mission in Helsinki on Monday.

“I have confidence in your expertise when it comes to the prioritisation.”

The government programme states that appropriations for international co-operation will be reduced by almost 250 million euros by the end of the electoral term compared with the spending framework for 2027. Tavio on Monday declined to speculate on what kind of cost-saving measuress the reductions will necessitate in the domain of human resources.

“We’ll have to make prioritisations, but I do believe that we can make them without jeopardising operations.”

Tavio stated that international co-operation policy will also be geared toward enabling Finnish companies to succeed.

“We’re reforming the administration of international co-operation and carrying out the legislative changes we need to make sure funding for international co-operation serves the needs of our companies and steer cash flows in the best possible way,” he remarked at a press conference after the meeting.

“We shouldn’t deliberately only send a negative message to the world, like that we’re having to make cuts to adjust public finances. We should message that we’re participating more strongly than ever while prioritising our own strengths.”

The focal points of international co-operation will remain the position of girls and women, the right to self-determination, sexual and reproductive health, education and climate action, according to Tavio. Sexual and reproductive health, he added, is also a key element of curbing population growth.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (NCP) stated to Finnish ambassadors yesterday that the government will revamp the diplomatic service.

“Resources and investments will be focused on countries that are strategically important for Finland. This applies to the network of consulates, economic ties, security co-operation and development co-operation,” she said according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Valtonen told that decisions about the possibility of closing down or scaling down embassies will be made over a longer period of time. Finland, she added, also wants to explore joint solutions with other Nordics and EU countries.

“The Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ organisation has been unchanged in terms of its core parts since 1998. A lot has happened in 25 years, and these changes should also be visible in the diplomatic service,” she justified.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT