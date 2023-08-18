The Finnish economy was among the top performers in the currency union, growing by 0.7 per cent compared to the period between January and March. A higher growth rate was measured only for Ireland (3.3%), Lithuania (2.8%) and Slovenia (1.4%).

THE EUROZONE ECONOMY expanded by 0.3 per cent from the previous quarter between April and June, according to a flash estimate released on Wednesday by Eurostat.

Meri Obstbaum, the head of economic forecasting at the Bank of Finland, reminded Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday that a number of factors continue to point to lethargic growth despite what the preliminary data suggest was a stronger-than-expected second quarter for Finland.

“The data on economic growth will be specified in a couple of weeks. The Finnish economy has been supported chiefly by service demand,” she said.

The Bank of Finland in June forecast that the national economy would contract by 0.4 per cent in 2023 but grow by 0.9 per cent in 2024 as a consequence of inflation easing and propping up the purchasing power of households. Although a rebound is forecast for next year, it added, high interest rates will continue to undermine growth in investments and private consumption in the coming years.

In 2025, the Finnish economy is forecast to grow by 1.5 per cent.

The second quarter of this year was surprisingly good for the eurozone, according to Tuuli Koivu, the chief economist at Nordea.

“Our view is that economic growth will come to a complete stop this year as a result of not only tighter fiscal policy, but also frailties in the global economy and the struggles of China,” she commented to Helsingin Sanomat.

Investments are a particular question mark, gauged Koivu. With the European Central Bank possibly considering raising its benchmark rate by another 0.25 percentage points in September, financing could become even harder to come by, undermining economic growth.

“In the Finnish economy, we’re concerned about construction because the real estate market is very quiet. The second big question is how demand for the machines and equipment industries produce will develop. The outlook for export markets isn’t particularly bright, so we’re forecasting that economic growth will settle at zero this year also in Finland.”

Eurostat on Wednesday also reported that the number of employed persons rose quarter-on-quarter by 0.2 per cent in both the eurozone and the EU between April and June.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT