The adjusted payroll amount for the entire economy was 9.1% higher in June compared to the previous year. The seasonally adjusted payroll sum for the entire economy increased by 2.4% from the previous month. Payroll sums saw growth across all main sectors, with the most significant increase observed in the public sector – a 17.1% rise from the previous year's June and a 9.7% rise from May.

"The significant growth in the adjusted payroll sum of the public sector is mainly due to the unusually large contract increases that were paid out in several sectors in June. Additionally, the one-time payments widely implemented this year, along with the payment of holiday bonuses, coincided for many sectors in June," says Mikko Toiviainen, Chief Statistician at Statistics Finland.

"The substantial contract increases and especially the one-time payments made June's payroll growth exceptional. Increases are also expected in July and August, so monitoring payroll developments is important," Toiviainen notes.

The annual payment of holiday bonuses usually falls in the summer months and is a typical seasonal variation. The one-time payments deviated from the norm this year, as they were negotiated as part of collective agreements.

"High inflation traditionally puts pressure on salary increases. The significant pay raises negotiated in the spring across many industries will reflect as payroll growth in 2023 and 2024," says Toiviainen.

Private Sector Witnessed Fastest Growth in Healthcare and Social Services Payroll

In the private sector, the adjusted payroll sum was 6.2% higher in June compared to the previous year. The seasonally adjusted payroll sum in the private sector grew by 1.5% from the previous month.

In 2023's June, the adjusted payroll sum increased across all main sectors compared to the same period in 2022. The fastest growth was in the private healthcare and social services sector (11.5%), followed by finance and insurance (7.6%), and other services (7.1%). Payroll grew at a more moderate pace in the trade (3.5%) and construction (2.3%) sectors.

"Private healthcare and social services also experienced a one-time payment, which is why their payroll sum increased more than other private sectors," explains Toiviainen.

