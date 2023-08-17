Purra on Saturday began her keynote speech at the party conference of the populist right-wing party with a litany of pointed accusations at the press, declaring that the media has “fomented mass hysteria” by digging up old comments and presenting them outside their original context.

MINISTER OF FINANCE Riikka Purra (PS) berated the media for its treatment of the Finns Party on Saturday.

“Bad, racist, fascist, a Nazi,” she stated according to YLE, cataloguing words that have been used to label the Finns Party.

Purra was elected for her second term at the helm of the party following an uncontested leadership election on Saturday.

Members of the party have long criticised the media for coverage that they consider unfair, but the pointed media criticism appeared to take on a more central role in the speech, analysed Helsingin Sanomat. Distrust toward the media was evident already before the party conference, with the invitations sent to reporters urging them to leave archaeological excavations in the office.

Eero Hyvönen, the head of the Council for Mass Media in Finland, reminded Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday that a critical approach to the media is not completely exceptional, pointing to actions by Mauno Koivisto (SDP), Kalevi Sorsa (SDP) and Paavo Lipponen (SDP).

What is concerning, though, is that decision-makers are accusing journalists of carrying out witch-hunts or being opposed to a certain population group because such accusations undermine public trust in the media and other institutions.

“It’d be better for the debate if the Finns Party could tell what kind of critical reporting is justified in their view,” he stated.

Pasi Kivioja, a freelance journalist with a doctorate in social sciences, told Helsingin Sanomat that Purra’s speech contained political theatrics with echoes of the populist fake news retorts of former US President Donald Trump. By seeking out conflict and playing the victim, the Finns Party is looking to shift public attention away from the past statements of its members.

“My first thought was, what a bitter account. A single party was really going to war against the press,” he analysed. “Newspapers have indeed attacked the Finns Party, so I’m not exactly surprised by the reaction. I’m sure it isn’t fun. The thought that the media is uniformly looking to bring down the government does feel far-fetched, however.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT