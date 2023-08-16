The employee count declined by -1.4 percent in July compared to the same period last year for companies included in Ilmarinen's business cycle index.

In July , the number of employees in companies served by Ilmarinen, a leading pension insurance company, decreased after two years of continuous growth. However, the southern region of Finland, known as Etelä-Suomi, remained an exception as the employee count there remained stable.

On the other hand, in Etelä-Suomi, the number of employees remained at the same level as a year ago.

– The growth rate of Ilmarinen's business cycle index slowed down to almost zero already in April-May. In June, the index turned downward after over two years of growth, and in July, the rate of decline accelerated. Throughout this year, the Finnish economy has faced challenges, and now the employment figures are reflecting these economic prospects with a slight delay, assessed Ilmarinen researcher Jouni Vatanen.

Among the industries observed, there was growth in Etelä-Suomi's communication and information technology sector (+3.7%) as well as in the industrial sector (+2.9%). However, a decline was observed in the construction (-7.8%), personnel leasing (-7.1%), accommodation and food services (-2.4%), trade (-1.8%), and transportation (-1.5%) sectors.

– Rising costs and weakening demand have been affecting companies' profitability for several months. The turbulence in the economy is now clearly visible in the personnel leasing sector. The downturn in the construction industry, on the other hand, has been making headlines throughout the beginning of the year, Jouni Vatanen explained.

– The challenging economic situation and the future prospects in labor-intensive industries such as construction, accommodation, and food services are impacting the business of personnel leasing.

Tracking Over 60,000 Companies

Ilmarinen's business cycle index provides up-to-date information about the development of the Finnish economy. It depicts the change in employee count among over 60,000 companies served by Ilmarinen and approximately 500,000 employees. The business cycle index has been published since 2013.

In Ilmarinen's business cycle index, Etelä-Suomi includes the regions of Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, and Kymenlaakso.

HT