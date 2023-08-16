The new timber-built daycare center in Evijärvi, Finland, was completed on July 31st and welcomed its occupants just a week after its completion. This 34-seat facility was constructed by Finnlamelli, a well-known builder of quality timber homes. The company's business portfolio is expanding to encompass public buildings, as timber construction provides healthy indoor air, rapid assembly, and cost-effectiveness.

While Finnlamelli has gained prominence for its high-quality timber homes, it is also involved in executing timber construction projects for businesses and public entities, including schools, daycares, restaurants, resorts, and townhouses. Although single-family homes remain the cornerstone of Finnlamelli's business, their role in public and B2B projects is steadily increasing. Customers are drawn to Finnlamelli due to its good reputation and competitive pricing.

"We won the Evijärvi daycare project through a public tender process. In this project, cost was the deciding factor, and we offered the most cost-effective solution," stated Pentti Pajala, Project Manager for Finnlamelli's project business.

User-Friendly Solutions Tailored to Customer Needs

Public buildings demand quality and safety, coupled with simple and user-friendly solutions, all of which contribute to cost-effectiveness.

"In projects like this, the aim is not to create architectural marvels but to start from the user's needs. We aim to create a practical and comfortable building that aligns with the activities to be carried out there," Pajala explained.

According to Pajala, the future users of the daycare – early childhood professionals – particularly appreciate the building's compact size and homely atmosphere. Pajala noted that small municipalities prefer not to have large centers that house multiple functions within the same building.

"Smaller units are easier to manage economically, and the threshold for making decisions on constructing a new unit is lower when costs remain reasonable," Pajala added.

Affordable Price without Compromising Quality

Finnlamelli, however, does not compromise on quality materials or construction standards to achieve affordability. The cost-effective pricing is the result of experience and streamlined processes.

"Our strengths lie in project management and our extensive experience in timber construction. Finnlamelli builds hundreds of turnkey single-family homes every year, and we have garnered strong expertise and functional processes in our project business as well," Pajala highlighted.

From Empty Lot to Finished Building in 4.5 Months

The Evijärvi daycare was built using Finnlamelli's non-settling RYHTI solid spruce log, known for its fast and economical installation. The Evijärvi daycare center was completed in just 4.5 months from the start of the project.

"It's quite remarkable that a building like this can be completed from start to finish in just a few months. In Evijärvi, we began erecting the timber frame on April 5th, and on July 31st, we handed over the finished building to the client. A week later, the young daycare attendees stepped into the new early childhood education spaces designed especially for them," summarized Pajala.

