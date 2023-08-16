When asked about their greatest concerns regarding global issues, Finnish young adults aged 16 to 25 have voiced their top three worries: climate change, wars, and rising costs. These findings emerged from a survey conducted by Häme University of Applied Sciences (HAMK) that aimed to gauge the thoughts of young people on significant global themes and their motivation to make a difference through their educational and career choices.

The responses from the youth underpin a strong desire to contribute positively to the world through their work and career paths. Nearly 70% of respondents view it as extremely or quite important to be able to influence major global matters through their future professions.

"Young people's awareness of crises and their quest for significance have been on the rise for the past ten years, and events like the pandemic have only amplified this trend. Climate change has been a long-standing concern for young people, while the relevance of issues such as war and rising costs has surged due to current events. The fact that nearly 70% want to address major issues through their future work is a significant number. How well does education and the job market respond to this challenge?" commented Jaakko Helander, an expert in education and career guidance at Häme University of Applied Sciences.

Individual-Level Impact Holds Priority

The respondents also contemplated, in their own words, the actions they would be willing to take for a better world. Uncertainty about methods was a common theme in open-ended responses, but participants also mentioned smaller individual actions such as reducing consumption and recycling.

When provided with predefined options, the most popular methods for making the world better included consciously reducing personal carbon footprints through daily actions (60.5%), influencing and seeking solutions in their work (55.17%), and advocating for critical thinking (44%). Political involvement (23.17%) and participation in demonstrations (17%) were notably less significant means of influence among the youth.

"The most popular methods stem from the individual, from everyday actions. Clear minorities include those who are not interested in influencing at all and those who want to make a difference through extreme methods like civil disobedience," noted Helander.

Respondents were also asked to select the 1-3 most crucial factors affecting their choice of educational institution. The top responses included the opportunity to specialize in a specific, personally intriguing field (57.5%), a good salary (53.17%), and the ability to utilize innate talents in future work (42.17%). Aspects that describe the meaningfulness of work and "world-improving" opportunities, such as the chance to contribute positively (19.7%) and the ability to engage in globally impactful work (16.5%), held greater importance compared to factors like quick graduation (13.5%).

Heidi Ahokallio-Leppälä, the Vice Rector of HAMK, stated that the survey's results further validate the direction in which the university has been redefining its operations.

"Significance and the ability to make an impact are extremely important to young people, and we want to respond to this by offering all HAMK students the chance to find their own ways of shaping the future and creating change," she remarked.

As young adults continue to express their strong aspirations for impactful careers, educational institutions and the job market are encouraged to adapt and provide opportunities that align with their desires to make a meaningful difference in the world.

HT