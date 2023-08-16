Estimates by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) indicate that the journey of a single train passenger is subsidised to the tune of 4 euros, whereas that of an air passenger was subsidised to the tune of 96 euros between November 2022 and June 2023.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT is spending significantly more on supporting domestic air travel than other modes of transport when accounting for passenger volumes, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The journey-specific subsidy for air services procured by the state has declined during the course of this year as a result of growing passenger volumes: the subsidy was an average of 265 euros in 2021–2022, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Support for air travel has drawn criticism especially due to the climate impact of flying. Michael Lettenmeier, a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki, estimated this summer that air travel accounts on average for roughly 13 per cent of the carbon footprint of Finns. With half of the population not flying at all, air travel accounts for more than a quarter of the footprint of those who do.

Air travel is usually estimated to make-up about 2–4 per cent of all human-made emissions.

“Emissions from flying have a greater impact on the climate than similar emissions on the ground. They have to be multiplied by about three so that they correspond with their actual climate impact. The climate impact of flying is thereby about 6–12 per cent,” Lettenmeier explained the difference to STT on 5 August.

While the EU has taken regulatory action to reduce emissions from air travel, Finland has increased rather than decreased its subsidies for air travel as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emil Asp, the head of the markets unit at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, told Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that the government was for a long time spending about a million euros a year to procure domestic air services. Over 42 million euros has been spent on the service procurement between 2021 and 2023, the jump stemming largely from the decision to procure services to the airports in Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi and Kokkola-Pietarsaari in 2021.

Finnair, the majority state-owned airline, in 2021 decided to suspend non-subsidised services to the airports due to the pandemic. The procurement agreement will remain in effect until the end of 2024.

“The revenue from tickets doesn’t cover the cost of the connections, and that’s why the routes aren’t profitable. A political decision was then made to procure [the services],” summarised Asp.

Similar decisions have been made for train routes that would not be profitable without state subsidies, such as commuter services outside the capital region and overnight services to and from Lapland.

While state subsidies for such rail services added up to 34.6 million euros in 2022 alone – only slightly less than the 40 million euros spent to procure services to the aforementioned five regional airports in 2021–2022 – the subsidy for rail services is considerably lower than for air services when adjusted for passenger numbers.

The previous government justified its decision to procure the air services with the accessibility of regions during the coronavirus pandemic, backed by regional assessments that continuing daily flights is necessary for the sustainability of many business operations. Although the procurements were initially started as a bridge solution toward market-based operations, it is possible that they continue also in the post-pandemic era.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo’s (NCP) government has outlined that it will develop domestic flight connections primarily based on markets but will resort to procuring services on routes that are critical for security of supply, the export industry and tourism.

Jani Jolkkonen, the director of the airport network at Finavia, criticised the subsidising of domestic flights due to their climate impact in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in 2022. The routes, he revealed, have been flown with an average passenger load factor of only 25 per cent – sometimes without a single passenger on board.

Finavia is the state-owned company responsible for operating, maintaining and developing the airport network in Finland.

Asp on Monday stated to the daily that the load factor has improved slightly this year but remains relatively low.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT