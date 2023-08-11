Effective from August 15, 2023, Jani Raappana will officially take on his role as the Director of Foreign and Security Policy and become a member of the Presidential Cabinet.

President Sauli Niinistö of Finland has announced the appointment of Jani Raappana as the Director of Foreign and Security Policy. This significant appointment reflects the country's commitment to maintaining strong and strategic international relations.

Raappana, a seasoned diplomat with a wealth of experience, is making the transition from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, where he has been an integral part of the team since 1999.

Raappana's journey in diplomacy has been marked by notable achievements. He successfully completed the Training Course for Newly Recruited Diplomats in 2004–2005, showcasing his dedication to mastering the complexities of international relations. Currently holding the esteemed position of Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland in Washington, D.C., Raappana brings his insights from a prominent diplomatic outpost to his new role.

With a Master of Social Sciences degree in Political Science from the University of Helsinki, Raappana's expertise has been cultivated through years of dedicated service in various capacities within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland since 2004. Notably, he has been the Ambassador of Finland to Estonia since 2019, a role that has further solidified his proficiency in foreign relations.

In his new capacity as Director of Foreign and Security Policy, Raappana will play a pivotal role in advising President Niinistö on matters concerning foreign policy and security. His responsibilities will also extend to coordinating the activities of the Presidential Cabinet within this realm. His appointment marks the succession of Petri Hakkarainen, who had held the position since 2018.

In turn, Petri Hakkarainen will embark on a new chapter in his distinguished career. Beginning September 1, 2023, he will assume the position of Director General of the Political Department at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. This strategic shift underlines the dynamic nature of diplomatic roles and the continuous pursuit of excellence within Finland's foreign affairs.

As Jani Raappana takes the reins as the Director of Foreign and Security Policy, Finland is poised to navigate an ever-evolving global landscape with the insights of a seasoned diplomat at the helm. His appointment underscores the nation's commitment to upholding strong diplomatic ties and safeguarding its security interests on the world stage.

HT