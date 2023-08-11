Key Highlights: The Finnish Real Estate Federation's KVKL Price Monitoring Service*) reported a total of 3,601 residential property transactions in July (-31.0% compared to July 2022), including 3,478 old homes and 123 new homes.

The Finnish housing market experienced subdued activity in July, a typical occurrence during the vacation-heavy month. Compared to the same period last year, July saw weaker transaction volumes, closely resembling the trends witnessed in the earlier months of the year, according to Tuomas Viljamaa , CEO of the Finnish Real Estate Federation.

The comparison with the five-year average showed a -36.3% decline in used home sales and an even steeper -81.9% decrease in new home sales.

Based on the KVKL price index, average square meter prices for used apartments declined by an average of -4.6% in the capital region and -1.0% in other major cities, compared to June.

While the selling times for used homes shortened slightly outside the capital region, they extended somewhat within it compared to June. Notably, the selling time for detached houses in the capital region increased by 22 days.

CEO Tuomas Viljamaa commented, "The sale of new homes remains sluggish, with smaller units showing particularly slow movement. Larger family homes are faring better in terms of demand."

"In July, prices of homes in Helsinki and Tampere also declined. Notably, real estate transactions in Espoo and Vantaa dropped significantly compared to last year's July figures. Despite this, home prices have remained relatively stable in larger cities outside the capital region throughout the year."

On average, Finns spend about a third of their net income on housing.

"The rapid rise in interest rates and inflation has eroded purchasing power, evident in the cautious behavior observed in the housing market. The removal of the mortgage interest deduction further reduces the purchasing power of home borrowers. Nevertheless, Finnish borrowers have responsibly managed their mortgages and dues, leading to a unique situation where the national mortgage debt has decreased, while construction investments and new housing production have been largely stagnant," Viljamaa noted.

The housing market is at a turning point – activity set to pick up in the latter half of the year

Employment rates remain favorable and labor shortages persist across various sectors. Interest rates have ceased their rapid ascent, and inflation is on a downward trend.

"Home prices are poised to start rising again by next year at the latest, and the latter half of the year is expected to bring a marked increase in housing market activity. However, it is already clear that 2023 will be one of the weaker years for the housing market in years," Viljamaa projected.

Number of housing transactions lower than May-June

In July, the KVKL Price Monitoring Service reported a total of 3,478 used home transactions, marking a -28.1% decrease compared to July 2022 (4,836 transactions). When compared to the five-year average, the decline in used home transactions was -36.3%. Old apartment buildings accounted for 1,621 transactions, detached houses (including single-family homes) accounted for 989 transactions, and row houses (including semi-detached homes) accounted for 868 transactions. The decline in transaction volumes compared to the previous year was -30.0% for apartment buildings, -21.4% for single-family homes, and -31.1% for row houses.

The transaction volume for new homes in July was 123 transactions (-67.6% compared to July 2022), including 93 apartment buildings (-66.9%), 23 row houses (including semi-detached homes, -72.9%), and 7 detached houses (including single-family homes, -50.0%).

Comparison of urban and rural areas showed that the 15 largest cities collectively accounted for 1,832 transactions, or 52.7% of the used home transactions in July. Consequently, smaller towns contributed to the remaining 1,646 transactions. The rate of change in transaction volume was higher in cities than in the rest of Finland. In large cities, the decline in transaction volume compared to the previous year's July was -33.4%, while the decline for the same period two years ago was -43.7%. In contrast, outside the large cities, the decline was -21.1% for the previous year and -32.4% for two years ago.

Across regions, the most used home transactions in July took place in Uusimaa (1,005 transactions, -33.2%), Pirkanmaa (474 transactions, -22.0%), and Varsinais-Suomi (308 transactions, -35.4%). Other regions saw the lowest number of transactions at -1.2% (Kymenlaakso, 159 transactions) and -46.9% (North Karelia, 78 transactions) compared to the previous year. These other regions observed a decline in transaction volumes ranging from about -12% to -44% compared to the previous year.

Major cities experienced varying levels of used home transactions. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, 649 used home transactions took place, marking a -37.5% decrease compared to the previous year's July and a staggering -50.6% decrease compared to the July two years prior during the pandemic. The surrounding municipalities of the Helsinki metropolitan area reported 213 transactions, reflecting a -25.0% change from the previous year and a -45.1% change from two years ago.

In Helsinki, 396 used homes were sold in July (-29.2%), while Espoo reported 159 transactions (-37.4%) and Vantaa 94 transactions (-58.2%). Oulu saw a slight decline of only -11.1%, with a transaction volume of 193, compared to the previous year's July. In other major cities, the decline was closer to the average mentioned earlier: Tampere -34.4% (225 transactions), Turku -36.0% (142 transactions), Jyväskylä -28.1% (115 transactions), and Kuopio -19.2% (101 transactions). Lahti's housing market experienced modest activity with 91 transactions, marking a -42.2% decrease.

Further decline in prices of old apartment buildings

Average square meter prices for used apartment buildings based on the KVKL price index declined by an average of -4.6% in the capital region and -1.0% in other major cities, compared to June. Oulu saw a rise of 4.4% and Turku saw a rise of 0.9%. Tampere, on the other hand, experienced a decrease of -3.3%.

Compared to July of the previous year, the largest price decline of -14.0% for used apartment buildings occurred in the capital region. In other major cities, the average price decline was -8.2%. However, it's important to note that apartment prices in the capital region had previously risen more than those in other cities. Prices in the capital region have been on a clear downward trend since May, after having stabilized between October 2022 and April 2023 following the previous decline due to the higher price levels during the pandemic.