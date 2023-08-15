The interest group pleaded with the government to amend its plan to tighten the immigration rules for international professionals and skilled workers and rectify the country image.

THE AMENDMENTS proposed to employment-based immigration in the government programme will be a major blow to Finnish competitiveness and fuel impressions of racism outside Finland, warns Software Finland.

Rasmus Roiha, the chief executive of Software Finland, on Thursday said the software industry welcomes many of the measures and objectives laid out by the government, such as resuming sustainable growth, supporting entrepreneurship, rationalising public procurement, and ramping up research, development and innovation investment.

“But we agree with the startup community that the detrimental revisions concerning the immigration of professionals and skilled workers threaten to undo the benefits of the entire programme,” he added.

“Repelling international professionals by needlessly tightening [immigration rules] is a severe mistake that threatens to crumble Finland’s appeal to university students and technology professionals.”

Software Finland also viewed that the internal friction and negative global publicity of the government are undermining its global credibility and ability to function.

Addressing the proposed revisions to employment-immigration would be an improvement not only for software firms and startups, but the entire technology industry, highlighted Pekka Walkama, the board chairperson at Software Finland.

“It would simultaneously send the message to the rest of the world that we place tangible actions above old statements,” he stated.

The interest group also concurred with startup founders about the most harmful proposals in the government programme: requiring foreign specialists to leave the country if they fail to re-employ themselves in three months after becoming unemployed, and extending the residence requirement for a permanent work permit from four to six years and introducing a language-skill requirement to the permit.

Walkama reminded that English is typically the working language in the technology sector.

“The new language requirement and longer residence period [requirement] for a permanent work permit are toxic for efforts to recruit top talent,” he viewed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT